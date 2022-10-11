Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best tech deals you don't want to miss

For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re shopping for cool products for your tech-loving friends or just looking for some great deals for yourself, you’ll find notable discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, tech accessories and more during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale on tech products based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey— each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 12,959 reviews on Amazon

With up to 18 hours of battery life and faster graphics and processing speeds thanks to Apple's M1 chip, according to the brand, this MacBook Air is a great option for those looking to upgrade their current laptop situation. This model has 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which should be enough for most people.

4.7-star average rating from 963,229 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s most compact smart speaker is a deal at less than $20. WIth improved sound over its Gen 2 model, according to the brand, this Echo Dot lets you voice control your music, stream songs, control smart home devices, set timers, ask for the news and more. Pair it with another to enjoy stereo sound.

4.6-star average rating from 396 reviews on Amazon

This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is lightweight (about 12 pounds) and has a carrying handle so you can easily take it on the go. The speaker also includes LED lighting effects to create a cool ambience when playing music in the dark and has up to 30 hours of battery life, according to Sony.

4.4-star average rating from 913 reviews on Amazon

One of our experts’ favorite Wi-Fi routers, this integrated cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 satellite system covers up to 5,000 square feet and 40-plus devices at one time so you can stream, game, and work without interruption. The built-in DOCSIS 3.1 modem supports internet plans up to 4Gbps and is compatible with most cable service providers, Netgear says.

4.6-star average rating from 408 reviews on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with 128GB and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which the company says supports superior camera quality and faster processing speeds compared to its previous 5G platforms. It is the largest of all the phones in the S22 series with a 6.8-inch display and comes with a built-in S Pen. It has a 5,000mAh battery that, according to the brand, should last for more than a day on a single charge.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 28,477 reviews on Amazon

The Bose 700 over ear headphones are some of the best if you're looking for active noise cancellation — they offer 11 levels of ANC plus "good, balanced sound quality and a super comfortable fit," as tech expert Whitson Gordon previously noted. The headphones can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, according to the brand.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best tech sales on Amazon

Here are the best tech sales on Amazon right now during the Prime Early Access Sale that we think you’ll want to know about.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best tech sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering tech sales we recommend.

