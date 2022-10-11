For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and small kitchen appliances. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you work out at home and need equipment or want to revamp your gym wardrobe, Amazon is offering notable discounts on Peloton, Under Armour and Garmin during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day fitness deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best October Prime Day Fitness deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale on fitness gear based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 7,104 reviews on Amazon

At their lowest price ever, these adjustable dumbbells from Amazon include two, 3-pound barbells on which you can add a total of four 2.5-pound plates and four 5-pound plates made of black painted steel. The weighted plates slide on and off the barbell and are secured into place with threaded collars. The set comes with a plastic storage case for portability.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 16,674 reviews on Amazon

This folding treadmill made Select’s guides to the best folding treadmills, the best affordable treadmills, the best treadmill alternatives to Peleton’s option and, you guessed it, the best treadmills overall. It offers three manual incline settings, can go up to 10 mph, according to the brand, and has 12 preset programs that can be accessed via the LCD display.

4.6-star average from 3,259 reviews on Amazon

This ab roller, a Select favorite from our guide to the best equipment for a home gym under $20, targets and challenges the front side of your core. The set comes with a non-slip rubber wheel, stainless steel handle bar (that you can remove for easy storage) and foam knee pad to cushion your legs.

4.7-star average rating from 7,393 reviews on Amazon

A popular tool for resistance training, a heavy duty rope like this one from AmazonBasics can be used for undulation, pulling exercises or climbing exercises, says Amazon. It’s constructed with a three-strand-thick, heavy-duty polyester material, which the brand says won’t fray or splinter, even if used outdoors.

4.6-average star rating from 2,092 reviews on Amazon

Garmin’s Forerunner 735XT, the most advanced option in its Forerunner series, is a running watch that measures your heart rate on your wrist and provides fitness tracking data while you run, cycle or swim, for example. It offers advanced dynamics, like ground contact time balance (the symmetry in how long each foot is on the ground), stride length and vertical ratio (the height of your bounce), which Garmin says can improve your running form and personal bests.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 20,298 reviews on Peloton

The Peloton Bike — equipped with a 22-inch touchscreen, speakers, a camera and a microphone — allows you to take Peloton’s interactive fitness classes, so long as you have the brand’s All-Access Membership, sold separately. The exercise bike has a 4-foot-by-2-foot footprint, according to the brand, and is built with a resistance knob to control the difficulty of your ride.

Lowest price ever

These indoor cycling shoes have cleats that clip into the Peloton or Peloton+ bikes, plus any other pedal that has Delta-compatible pedals, according to the brand. The shoes have breathable mesh uppers and come with the cleats included.

The best October Prime Day fitness sales on Amazon

Here are the best October Prime Day fitness sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best October Prime Day fitness counter-sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day fitness counter-sales we recommend.

Backcountry: Up to 50% off clearance apparel, sleeping bags and more Nike: Up to 40% off sale shoes and the latest markdowns Dick’s Sporting Goods: Up to 30% off select outdoor gear and apparel Adidas: Up to 50% off select items, plus an additional 30% off with code: EXTRASALE

