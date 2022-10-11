For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re planning to outfit your kitchen with new small appliances or are looking for gifts as the holiday season approaches, Amazon is offering great deals across the board on everything from exercise equipment and Instant Pots to teeth whitening stips and smart TVs during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like Keepa, CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average rating from 2,677 reviews on Amazon

Kitchenaid’s stand mixer is one of the best options available, especially if you have a smaller kitchen — it takes up less space compared to the brand’s Classic Stand Mixer and comes with a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl. You can choose from 10 mixing speeds and connect attachments like a pasta maker or grinder (sold separately). The mixer comes with a flex edge beater, dough hook and wire whip.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,928 reviews on Amazon

This tool combines heated and ionized air to help you dry and style hair quickly, according to Shark. You can customize the 1690-watt blow dryer’s heat and airflow settings or allow its built-in sensors to adjust them for you based on how you’re styling your hair. The blow dryer has a cool shot button to help keep ‘dos in place and comes with styling accessories.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 82,089 reviews on Amazon

Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled garage control hub comes with a sensor that allows you to control and monitor your garage door through a companion app. You can create schedules in the app to automatically open and close your garage and get real-time notifications when there’s any garage door activity.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,106 reviews on Amazon

Furbo’s dog camera — one of Select associate reporter Mili Godio’s favorite products for her dog Bella — is designed with a wide-angle camera that rotates 360 degrees. The camera automatically follows your pet as they move, and once you connect the device to the companion app, you can get real-time activity notifications on your phone, watch or tablet. There’s also a compartment built into the device to fill with treats, which you can toss to pets through the app.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 20,298 reviews on Peloton

The Peloton Bike — equipped with a 22-inch touchscreen, speakers, a camera and a microphone — allows you to take interactive Peloton’s fitness classes (so long as you have the brand’s All-Access Membership, sold separately). The exercise bike has a 4-foot-by-2-foot footprint, according to the brand, and is built with a resistance knob to control the difficulty of your ride.

4.7-star average rating from 8,135 reviews on Amazon

This single-serve coffee maker — which has a moderately sized 42-ounce water reservoir — allows you to brew 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups of coffee. The coffee machine’s drip tray is removable so you can fit taller mugs and its strong brew technology increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor, the brand says.

4.6-star average rating from 69,620 reviews on Amazon

One of the best at-home teeth whitening treatments, Crest’s whitestrips come in a pack of 44, giving you enough strips for 22 treatments. The strips are formulated with hydrogen peroxide, a whitening agent that bleaches teeth, according to the American Dental Association.

4.6-star average rating from 47,363 reviews on Amazon

Levoit’s top-rated air purifier — also a Select favorite product — has a HEPA filter that helps remove dust, pet dander, pollen and other allergens from the air. The air purifier can clean rooms up to 129 square feet in 15 minutes, according to the brand, and it operates quietly so as to not disturb you while you’re sleeping.

4.6-star average rating from 77,821 reviews on Amazon

Kasa’s Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug allows you to turn electronics on and off from anywhere using the brand’s companion app. The smart plugs also add voice control to outlets — they are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.​​ These plugs come in a set of two and can be stacked on top of each other in one wall outlet, the brand says.

4.7-star average rating from 12,135 reviews on Amazon

Philips Sonicare’s electric toothbrush has a 14-day battery life, the brand says, and offers three modes: clean, whiten and gum care. It’s designed with a two-minute timer and a pressure sensor to help guide your brushing. The toothbrush also reminds you when you need to replace the head and has a battery indicator light that tells you when it’s time to recharge.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 2,841 reviews on Amazon

The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is equipped with nine cooking functions, including pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, steamer and more. It quietly releases steam, according to the brand, and has an LCD display to show you cooking progress, instructions and more. The Instant Pot’s lid and cooking pot are dishwasher-safe, the brand says.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off select products during the retailer’s 5 Days of Deals through Oct. 11. Walmart: Up to 45% off "new rollbacks and more" through Oct. 13. Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off the total price of your items through Oct. 12 Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% bedding, sheets, rugs and more Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide through Oct. 12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off sitewide with code FRIENDS through Oct. 12

