For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

SKIP AHEAD Prime Day home and kitchen sales on Amazon | Prime Day home and kitchen sales at other retailers

Whether you want to start cooking with an Instant Pot or need to replace your old space heater, Amazon is offering notable discounts on cookware, air quality devices and small appliances during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day home and kitchendeals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day home and kitchendeals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like Keepa, CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Prime Early Access Sale kitchen deals

4.3-star average rating from 2,635 reviews on Amazon

OXO’s drip coffee maker allows you to brew up to eight cups of coffee at a time in a stainless steel carafe. The appliance comes with a brew basket for coffee grounds, which eliminates the need for single-use pods if you’re just making one cup, the brand says.

4.8-star average rating from 2,694 reviews on Amazon

Cooking experts are big fans of KitchenAid’s stand mixers, and the mini version is especially suitable for small kitchens — the brand says it’s more compact compared to the Classic Stand Mixer and it comes with a dishwasher-safe 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl compared to the Classic’s 5-quart bowl. You can choose from 10 mixing speeds and add attachments like a pasta maker and grinder (sold separately). The mixer comes with a flex-edge beater, dough hook and wire whip.

4.6-star average rating from 267 reviews on Amazon

All-Clad’s frying pan set comes with a 10-inch pan and a 12-inch pan. Both pans are made from stainless steel and are compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and induction stovetops, according to the brand. You can also cook with the pans in the oven or broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, All-Clad says.

4.7-star average rating from 2,841 reviews on Amazon

You can choose from nine functions when cooking with the Instant Pot Duo, including cook, slow cook, sautée, steam and more. The Instant Pot has an LCD screen to show you cooking instructions, cook progress and more. The appliance comes with a stainless steel cooking pot, and the pot and lid are dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 1,317 reviews on Amazon

This espresso machine bundle comes with Nespresso’s Aero Milk Frother, allowing you to add hot or cold frothed milk to lattes, cappuccinos and other beverages. When you insert a coffee or espresso pod into the machine, it automatically adjusts the temperature, pressure and brewing time to your exact drink, the brand says. You can brew coffee in 5-ounce, 8-ounce and 18-ounce sizes or make single and double shots of espresso.

Prime Early Access Sale home deals

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,015 reviews on Amazon

You can adhere these corded light strips to walls in your home and control them via a Bluetooth connection through the Govee companion app. The app allows you to adjust the lights’ colors and brightness, create light shows or make the lights sync with the beat of your music, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 11,805 reviews on Amazon

Tineco’s cordless stick vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to clean furniture, curtains, cars or high spaces like the top of ceiling fans. The vacuum’s brush is specifically designed to trap hair without it getting tangled and the head has LED lights so you can see in the dark. The vacuum is also equipped with a HEPA filter and can be used on carpets or hard floors, the brand says.

4.6-star average rating from 449 reviews on Amazon

Ruggable is one of Select senior editor Morgan Greenwald’s favorite brands, and its rugs are one of best washable varieties. This 5-foot-by-7-foot area rug comes with a non-slip rug pad that holds the rug cover in place — the rug is ¼ inch thick and the cover has a medallion pattern with shades of red and stone blue (you can purchase additional interchangeable covers separately).

4.6-star average rating from 22,926 reviews on Amazon

Lasko space heaters are some of the best options for your home, and this model offers an adjustable thermostat, an eight-hour timer and two heat settings to choose from. The space heater oscillates and has a carry handle so you can easily transport it between rooms, according to the brand. It comes with a remote control.

The best Prime Day home and kitchen sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day home and kitchen sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day home and kitchen sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day home and kitchen sales we recommend.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off bedding, furniture, kitchen products and more Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide through Oct. 12 Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off your cart’s total through Oct. 12 Walmart: Up to 20% off home decor Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide through Oct. 17

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.