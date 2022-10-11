For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.
SKIP AHEAD Prime Day home and kitchen sales on Amazon | Prime Day home and kitchen sales at other retailers
Whether you want to start cooking with an Instant Pot or need to replace your old space heater, Amazon is offering notable discounts on cookware, air quality devices and small appliances during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day home and kitchendeals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.
The best Prime Day home and kitchen deals
Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day home and kitchendeals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like Keepa, CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.
Prime Early Access Sale kitchen deals
OXO Brew 8-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
- 4.3-star average rating from 2,635 reviews on Amazon
OXO’s drip coffee maker allows you to brew up to eight cups of coffee at a time in a stainless steel carafe. The appliance comes with a brew basket for coffee grounds, which eliminates the need for single-use pods if you’re just making one cup, the brand says.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
- 4.8-star average rating from 2,694 reviews on Amazon
Cooking experts are big fans of KitchenAid’s stand mixers, and the mini version is especially suitable for small kitchens — the brand says it’s more compact compared to the Classic Stand Mixer and it comes with a dishwasher-safe 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl compared to the Classic’s 5-quart bowl. You can choose from 10 mixing speeds and add attachments like a pasta maker and grinder (sold separately). The mixer comes with a flex-edge beater, dough hook and wire whip.
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Frying Pan Set
- 4.6-star average rating from 267 reviews on Amazon
All-Clad’s frying pan set comes with a 10-inch pan and a 12-inch pan. Both pans are made from stainless steel and are compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and induction stovetops, according to the brand. You can also cook with the pans in the oven or broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, All-Clad says.
Instant Pot Duo Plus
- 4.7-star average rating from 2,841 reviews on Amazon
You can choose from nine functions when cooking with the Instant Pot Duo, including cook, slow cook, sautée, steam and more. The Instant Pot has an LCD screen to show you cooking instructions, cook progress and more. The appliance comes with a stainless steel cooking pot, and the pot and lid are dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
- 4.8-star average rating from 1,317 reviews on Amazon
This espresso machine bundle comes with Nespresso’s Aero Milk Frother, allowing you to add hot or cold frothed milk to lattes, cappuccinos and other beverages. When you insert a coffee or espresso pod into the machine, it automatically adjusts the temperature, pressure and brewing time to your exact drink, the brand says. You can brew coffee in 5-ounce, 8-ounce and 18-ounce sizes or make single and double shots of espresso.
Prime Early Access Sale home deals
Govee RGBIC 65.5-ft. Smart LED Light Strips
- Lowest price ever
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,015 reviews on Amazon
You can adhere these corded light strips to walls in your home and control them via a Bluetooth connection through the Govee companion app. The app allows you to adjust the lights’ colors and brightness, create light shows or make the lights sync with the beat of your music, the brand says.
Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
- Lowest price ever
- 4.2-star average rating from 11,805 reviews on Amazon
Tineco’s cordless stick vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to clean furniture, curtains, cars or high spaces like the top of ceiling fans. The vacuum’s brush is specifically designed to trap hair without it getting tangled and the head has LED lights so you can see in the dark. The vacuum is also equipped with a HEPA filter and can be used on carpets or hard floors, the brand says.
Ruggable Kamran Washable Rug
- 4.6-star average rating from 449 reviews on Amazon
Ruggable is one of Select senior editor Morgan Greenwald’s favorite brands, and its rugs are one of best washable varieties. This 5-foot-by-7-foot area rug comes with a non-slip rug pad that holds the rug cover in place — the rug is ¼ inch thick and the cover has a medallion pattern with shades of red and stone blue (you can purchase additional interchangeable covers separately).
Lasko Electric Space Heater
- 4.6-star average rating from 22,926 reviews on Amazon
Lasko space heaters are some of the best options for your home, and this model offers an adjustable thermostat, an eight-hour timer and two heat settings to choose from. The space heater oscillates and has a carry handle so you can easily transport it between rooms, according to the brand. It comes with a remote control.
The best Prime Day home and kitchen sales on Amazon
Here are the best Prime Day home and kitchen sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.
- Up to 50% off Samsung vacuums, air purifiers and more
- Up to 47% off Cuisinart small appliances
- Up to 46% off Instant Brand kitchen appliances
- Up to 40% off Vitamix blenders
- Up to 43% off Ninja blenders, air fryers and more
- 30% off Levoit air purifiers
- 30% off Casper pillows and toppers
- 30% off Stasher bags
- Up to 27% off Nespresso machines
The best Prime Day home and kitchen sales at other retailers
In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day home and kitchen sales we recommend.
- Wayfair: Up to 80% off bedding, furniture, kitchen products and more
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide through Oct. 12
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off your cart’s total through Oct. 12
- Walmart: Up to 20% off home decor
- Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide through Oct. 17
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.