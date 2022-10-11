The best beauty and wellness deals from the Prime Early Access Sale

For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re planning to add a new step to your skin care routine or invest in your sleep setup, Amazon is offering notable discounts on water flossers, facial cleansers and hair tools during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best Prime Day Wellness and Beauty deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day wellness and beauty deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 14,983 reviews on Amazon

This Select-reader favorite and expert-recommended lip mask is formulated with Vitamin C and shea butter to help moisturize your lips. The mask comes in multiple flavors (like Pumpkin Spice and Mango) and each package comes with a tiny applicator so you don’t have to use your finger.

4.7-star average rating from 932 reviews on Amazon

This ceramic curling wand for hair styling comes with three different wand ends (1-inch, 1.25-inch and .75-inch wide barrels) and has a digital display so that you can control the temperature. The brand says that the curling wand will automatically shut off after one hour of use.

CeraVe, which makes one of our favorite lotions for eczema, has packaged their Select-favorite moisturizing cream with its hydrating facial cleanser in this set. The moisturizing cream and facial cleanser are both made with hyaluronic acid to help moisturize the skin, without leaving a greasy feel, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 1,331 reviews on Amazon

This pillow has a 2-inch side gusset which Casper says aids in spine alignment and helps to provide better neck support. The pillow is made from a 100% cotton outer shell and is meant to be supportive no matter whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach according to the brand.

This hair dryer from DevaCurl comes with a DevaFuser attachment, which you can use to define your curls, according to the brand. DevaCurl says its Alternating Ionic Technology helps improve volume while minimizing frizz.

4.5-star average rating from 412 reviews on Amazon.

According to MOOKA, this air purifier, which uses HEPA and activated carbon filters, covers an area of up to 1076 square feet. There are three fan speed modes and a timer option. It also has a child lock and a light system that alerts you when you need to replace the filter.

4.5-star average rating from 2,307 reviews on Amazon

This water flosser comes with seven tips, 10 pressure settings and a removable 20-ounce reservoir. The brand says it can provide a 90-second water surge, or flossing time at once and the rechargeable battery can provide up to 4 weeks of use per charge.

The best Prime Day Wellness and Beauty sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day wellness and beauty sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day wellness and beauty sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day beauty and wellness sales we recommend.

