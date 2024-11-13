I avoided bar soaps for years because when I thought of them, I could only imagine the tight, dry feeling they've left with me in the past — something I want to avoid at all costs. Instead, I relied on liquid body washes or shower oils. While reporting and testing bar soaps for this story, I noticed a shift in many of their formulas — they’re not as drying as I always thought and work as well as a traditional body wash. (That dryness typically came from formulas with unbalanced pH levels — something many brands have now adjusted for, according to Dr. William Huang, a board-certified dermatologist and adjunct professor at Duke University.)

To help debunk common bar soap misconceptions, I spoke to three board-certified dermatologists about their advantages over body washes and what to consider when shopping for one. I also tested some popular options, alongside the help of my colleagues.

How I picked the best bar soap

To help make this list and determine which bar soaps our team wanted to test, I spoke with experts about what to keep in mind:

Skin type : This plays a significant role in determining which bar soap is best for you. If you have dry skin, you’ll want formulas with moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin and shea butter. If you have sensitive skin, you should avoid triggers like physical exfoliants and fragrances. For those with oily and acne-prone skin, consider options with chemical exfoliants that will combat breakouts and excess oil. Our list has options for all skin types.

: This plays a significant role in determining which bar soap is best for you. If you have dry skin, you’ll want formulas with moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin and shea butter. If you have sensitive skin, you should avoid triggers like physical exfoliants and fragrances. For those with oily and acne-prone skin, consider options with chemical exfoliants that will combat breakouts and excess oil. Our list has options for all skin types. Function : Although the primary function of a bar soap is to cleanse the skin, many options on the market double as an exfoliating treatment. We have both non-exfoliating bar soaps and exfoliating ones on our list.

: Although the primary function of a bar soap is to cleanse the skin, many options on the market double as an exfoliating treatment. We have both non-exfoliating bar soaps and exfoliating ones on our list. Price: Bar soap are usually budget-friendly — much more so than shower oils or liquid body washes. There are soaps as low as $4 on this list, with some even including value pack items where you can get multiple bars for under $20.

Best bar soaps of 2025

Below, I compiled expert-recommended bar soaps, ones our team tried and liked, as well as highly rated options from popular drugstore brands like Cerave and Panoxyl.

Best non-exfoliating bar soaps

Best overall

In general, most dermatologists will recommend a bar of Dove Sensitive Skin Soap, says Dr. Maya K. Thosani, a board-certified dermatologist at Modern Dermatology in Scottsdale, Arizona. That’s because it effectively cleanses the skin without irritating it, she says. Along with cleansing agents, it also has some of Dove’s moisturizing cream to combat dryness and help the skin retain moisture, according to the brand.

Dove’s bar soaps are also a favorite of NBC Select staff. “It’s a drugstore classic for a reason,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. “Just a good old fashioned soap for people who don’t want to fuss with a long or expensive skin care routine.”

Best for sensitive skin

This NBC Select staff-favorite bar soap, which you can use on both your face and body, helps preserve moisture in your skin, according to the brand. “The lather is milky and hydrating, and it makes my skin feel nourished,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who has sensitive skin. You can use it morning and night, and because it’s unscented, it’s great for those with sensitive skin. It also has ingredients to help soothe skin and reduce irritation and itchiness.

Best for eczema

After his dermatologist recommended this years ago, NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez uses this gentle, non-irritating bar on his face and body. “It does a great job keeping my skin moisturized hours after a shower,” he says. The soap, which has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, is also free of common irritants like fragrances, according to the brand.

Best for dry skin

This bar soap is great for those with especially dry skin since it has ceramides and hyaluronic acid, two popular ingredients that are key for hydrated skin. It’s also soap-free, meaning it cleanses the skin without compromising moisture or disrupting your skin barrier, according to experts in our guide to the best body washes for sensitive skin. Reviewers say it creates a rich and creamy lather and doesn’t cause any unwanted breakouts or flare-ups. It’s one of the most affordable options on this list.

Best unscented

Ayeya is one of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands, and this natural African black soap from the brand is a favorite of NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “Since I combine my bar soap with a hydrating body wash, I want something that’s gentle and not too fragranced,” she says. “This Ayeya bar is one of my favorites — a little goes a very long way, and it leaves my skin feeling soft and hydrated. Best of all, it never irritates my dry, sensitive skin.” It’s so gentle that you can even use it on your face and as a shaving lather, according to the brand.

Best for face and body

“I understand that from the outside looking in, someone covering their face in beef tallow seems gross, but my skin has never looked or felt better,” says Brown. “I discovered this brand on a solo road trip and, out of curiosity, decided to give this a shot. My hormonal breakouts have decreased and I’m not even close to finishing the bar I bought well over six months ago — it lasts a very long time.”

Most gentle

Fernandez also loves using this Cetaphil bar because it’s extremely gentle and “by far the most moisturizing one I’ve ever tried,” he says. The soap-free formula has ingredients that prevent the skin from drying out, and protect it from irritation, including tightness, according to the brand. Plus, you can use it on your face and body.

Best budget pick

“I loved everything about this lemon verbena-scented soap,” says Fernandez, who received a sample from the brand. “It’s the perfect size for holding in your hand, and the 12 rounded knobs on it make it easy to hold on to.” You can also use the knobs as a tension reliever over your muscles while you cleanse your skin, according to the brand.

Most creamy lather

When I'm looking for a gentle bar soap that won't irritate my already-sensitive, dry skin, I like to go for this option from L'Occitane. It leaves my skin feeling moisturized, and though I generally avoid products with added or artificial fragrances, this one’s scented very subtly, so it doesn’t trigger or worsen my eczema patches. Its creamy lather is also great for shaving because it creates a slippery surface that makes it easy to swipe my razor over.

Strongest scent

This bar soap removes sweat, dirt and oil using mango butter, avocado oil and niacinamide. “This is one of those soaps that smacks you in the face with a distinct scent, which isn’t bad at all, but I think if you’re searching for a more subtle scent, this might not be your best option,” says former NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman, who received the sandalwood scent from the brand.

Best for active lifestyles

Solpri Shield Athletic Soap Bar $ 17.99 Amazon What to know What we like Lathers well

Free of common irritants Something to note Higher price point

Has a light citrus scent

This plant-based soap uses ingredients like glycerin and a blend of oils (including tea tree and eucalyptus oil) to cleanse the skin and prevent fungal conditions, according to the brand. The oils help reduce the overgrowth of bacteria that’s caused by consistent sweaty conditions from working out and using communal gym equipment, according to Solpri.

Best exfoliating bar soaps

Best for acne-prone skin

This bar soap uses benzoyl peroxide to treat and prevent breakouts. Reviewers say it helps control their acne, including whiteheads and blackheads, on their chest, back and face without leaving their skin feeling too dry and tight. “I use the liquid version of this whenever I have some breakouts bubbling up and I love how quickly it dries pimples up,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “The formula’s definitely on the stronger side so I don’t use it every day.”

Best for uneven skin texture

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin enjoys using this watermelon-scented exfoliating bar, which has a light aroma, since it’s not too intense on her skin. “There are little poppy seeds in the bar, which act as an exfoliant, but they’re quite gentle and don’t irritate my sensitive skin,” says Malin, who received a courtesy sample from the brand. The poppy seeds throughout the bar help smooth out dry and bumpy skin for an overall smoother and even texture, according to Jukebox. “The bar also fits perfectly in the palm of my hand, so it’s very easy to get a good grip on.”

Best for oily skin

Herbivore Bamboo Charcoal Bar Soap $ 14.00 Revolve What to know What we like Can use on face and body

Minimizes appearance of pores

No artificial fragrances Something to note Can leave a residue

The combination of charcoal and tea tree oil in this bar soap helps target blemishes without drying out your skin, according to the brand. “It really helped smooth out the texture on my back and clear up a shoulder breakout I had,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, who has oily skin. “I also like the smell — it was subtle and not overpowering, which is an issue I have with a lot of other bar soaps,” she says after trying the sample she received from the brand. However, it can leave a slightly sticky residue, so Morris recommends following it with a moisturizing shower gel.

Best exfoliating option

This produces a milky lather with very little effort and is gentle on my sensitive skin, leaving me feeling soft and moisturized. The brand’s bar soaps come in a fragrance-free version as well as multiple fragrance options, too. “The scent is soothing without feeling overwhelming,” says Rodriguez. “I also like that the scent lingers on me more than other soaps or body washes I have used.” Each bar is formulated with goat milk, which has alpha-hydroxy acids (a chemical exfoliant) in it to remove dead skin, along with vitamin A to reduce fine lines, acne and more, according to the brand.

Best scrub

After receiving a sample from the brand, Malin loves using this coffee-scented bar soap to wake herself up in the morning because it makes her skin and bathroom smell like a cup of espresso. “The soap develops a creamy, sudsy lather as I use it, and I found it to be very moisturizing, and my skin feels softer afterward,” she says. “There are exfoliating coffee grounds in the bar, and they’re very gentle on my sensitive skin, which I appreciate. It’s technically designed for men, though anyone can really use it, according to Malin.

Best splurge

“I’ve noticed that bar soap sometimes makes my skin feel really dry, but my skin felt hydrated and clean after using this,” says NBC Select social media assistant Caitlin Cusack, who received a sample from the brand. “The scrub was gentle on my skin but still left it feeling soft and smooth.” She also loves that its larger size makes it easier to grip and less likely to slip out of her hands.

How to shop for bar soaps

Skin type and ingredients

Your skin type is the most important factor to consider when shopping and regardless of your skin type, you should look for a hydrating formula. Hydrating ingredients typically come in the form of humectants, emollients and occlusives. Humectants, like glycerin, attract moisture to the skin, while emollients (like squalane/squalene) lock in moisture, and soothe and soften it, according to experts. Occlusives, like petrolatum, create a defensive layer that stops irritants from entering (ingredients like petrolatum) and also prevent water loss. Here’s what to look for beyond hydrating ingredients:

If you have dry skin: The more moisturizing, the better. Look for formulas with shea butter, glycerin or other oils, according to Thosani.

The more moisturizing, the better. Look for formulas with shea butter, glycerin or other oils, according to Thosani. If you have oily skin: Exfoliating cleansers with either beta- or alpha-hydroxy acids will be best, says Thosani. They work by removing dead skin and debris to unclog pores and remove excess oil, according to experts in our guide to exfoliating.

Exfoliating cleansers with either beta- or alpha-hydroxy acids will be best, says Thosani. They work by removing dead skin and debris to unclog pores and remove excess oil, according to experts in our guide to exfoliating. If you have sensitive skin: Look for fragrance-free options (not just unscented, which often has masking fragrances to make it smell neutral). You’ll do better with simple bar soap without parabens, essential oils and preservatives, according to Thosani.

Look for fragrance-free options (not just unscented, which often has masking fragrances to make it smell neutral). You’ll do better with simple bar soap without parabens, essential oils and preservatives, according to Thosani. If you have acne-prone skin: Focus on antibacterial bar soaps (they typically come labeled as so) to help minimize breakouts. Proceed cautiously with them, however, because they can cause dryness and irritation, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kseniya Kobets.

Focus on antibacterial bar soaps (they typically come labeled as so) to help minimize breakouts. Proceed cautiously with them, however, because they can cause dryness and irritation, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kseniya Kobets. If you have normal skin: You can really use anything and choose what formula you like based on your personal preferences, says Thosani.

As important as it is to know what to look for, it’s equally important to know what to avoid. Huang recommends staying away from sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), fragrances and parabens, as they can worsen eczema, dry skin and contact dermatitis. No matter your skin type, try to minimize the use of any gritty grains and grounds (like ground apricot or walnut pits) since they can be too abrasive and potentially damage the skin barrier, according to Thosani.

Frequently asked questions What’s better for you — bar soap or liquid body wash? They’re both excellent options, but here’s what to know when deciding: Bar soaps: Bar soaps are easy to use and good job efficiently dissolving dirt and oil from your skin, says Huang.

They usually have fewer ingredients (they don’t need as many stabilizers) and are generally hypoallergenic, says Thosani. Because they have fewer ingredients, they can be a good option for those with contact dermatitis concerns, says Huang.

It’s a common misconception that bar soaps are all drying. Many bars on our list, including Cerave and Vanicream, have hydrating ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, dimethicone, sorbitol, propanediol, simethicone and petrolatum to prevent or offset any dryness, says Kobets.

Bar soaps can be a better alternative for the environment since they often have recyclable cardboard packing and no microplastics, like beads in their formulas, says Huang.

Bar soaps are best for travel where you don’t want to bring liquid in a carry-on or one that comes in a heavy bottle, according to Kobets. Liquid body wash: Liquid gels and washes tend to have more ingredients than bar soaps and are therefore sometimes problematic for people with allergic contact dermatitis, says Huang.

Body washes are often formulated to have a closer pH to normal skin than bar soaps, according to Huang. The main reason why many people find bar soap more drying is because the pH level (of the bar soap) isn’t always balanced. If the pH is high, it can be drying to many people, he says. Are you at a high risk for bacterial infections with bar soap? No. Although bacteria can grow on bar soap, it doesn’t translate to an increased risk of infection because the bacteria will wash away the moment you lather the bar (a chemical reaction called saponification), says Thosani. How should you best use a bar soap? If you’re using bar soap, make sure you are using it after using your shampoo and conditioner because the soap will be able to remove any of their residue. You’ll want to first emulsify the product in your hands with water to wash away any remaining bacteria on the bar; this is especially important if your soap’s been in a bit of water and has a mushy feeling because it can accumulate more bacteria that way. You can then use it to lather all of your skin or to extensively lather body folds, which a bar soap is perfectly conducive to, including small crevices around your ears, belly button and toes, says Thosani. Remember to keep it short and sweet. Quick contact is ideal because the longer the soap and suds remain on the skin, the more drying the bar soap will be, according to Huang.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter covering beauty and wellness, and has written extensively about body care, including stories on the best body lotions and body serums. For this story, she interviewed three board-certified dermatologists and shared their recommendations, as well as NBC Select-staff favorites that met their guidance.

