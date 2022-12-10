This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got an Amazon Alexa device for your car, a stand mixer from Instant, new cast iron cookware from Made In and more.

New this week

The newest edition of Amazon’s Echo Auto (which is currently available for pre-order) allows you to add features like Bluetooth compatibility and voice assistance to older car models. The device is a hands-free Alexa accessory with built-in microphones that allows you to ask the virtual assistant to play music, make calls, reply to texts, contact roadside assistance and control compatible smart home devices at home, so you can ensure that the garage door is closed from the road. The Echo Auto 2 (2nd Gen) comes with an adhesive car mount and built-in phone charger. It’s expected to ship next week. Instant debuted its first stand mixer, which comes with a dishwasher-safe 7.4-quart mixing bowl. At about 18 pounds, the appliance is designed to be relatively lightweight so you can easily move it around your kitchen. It offers 600 watts of power and 10 speed settings, plus built-in digital timers. It also has suction cup feet to keep it in place during use, and a power hub you can add attachments to, like a meat grinder or pasta press. The countertop appliance comes with a dishwasher-safe, stainless steel whisk, mixing paddle and dough hook, as well as a removable pouring shield. Made In expanded its Enameled Cast Iron Collection with its new 11-inch round Enameled Cast Iron Skillet. The skillet’s cast iron cooking surface retains heat well and distributes it evenly, making it particularly helpful for searing, sautéing and making stir-fry, Made In says. It’s oven-safe up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with gas or induction stovetops.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Walgreens launches 24-hour same-day delivery service

Walgreens launched a 24-hour, same-day delivery service that’s available to customers across the country at about 400 participating stores. You can place orders online or through the Walgreens app. Current Amazon Echo Show 15 owners can now access Fire TV content once they install a free software update and add streaming apps of their choice, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more. You can play your favorite Fire TV content using the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) or use the virtual remote that will pop up on your screen. Fire TV content will also be available on all new Echo Show 15 devices when they arrive. This holiday season, Stitch Fix is providing travelers who lost their luggage the chance to receive a $500 promo code or complementary Fix (five items selected by a Stitch Fix stylist based on your personal taste) to help replace the missing items. Stitch Fix is calling the program Travel Style Insurance. Those interested in the program can contact Stitch Fix via email (Travel-Style-Insurance@stitchfix.com) and provide proof of their lost luggage from a flight taken between Dec. 5 and Jan. 5. Dyson released more details about the soon-to-be released Dyson Zone, a pair of over-ear headphones that double as a personal air purifier (The Dyson Zone will be available to purchase in March for $949). The noise cancelling headphones are Bluetooth-enabled and come with a detachable filtration system and mask to deliver purified air to wearers’ nose and mouth. The headphones also pair to a companion app so you can see air pollution and sound exposure metrics in real time, as well as adjust audio settings, get reminders about when you need to change the filter and more. You can learn more about the device on Dyson’s website. Instacart added new ways for shoppers to find FSA- and HSA-eligible products across its delivery platform. It aggregated FSA- and HSA-eligible items into a FSA and HSA Pop-Up shop you can access via the Instacart homepage, and added in-app labels to eligible items so you can look up FSA or HSA in the search bar to populate a list of eligible products. After checking out, customers can submit receipts of eligible purchased items to their benefit providers for reimbursement (Instacart does not currently accept FSA or HSA cards as a payment method).

What we bought this week

I bought the National Tree Company’s Mini Christmas Tree for my apartment, which we recommend in our guide to artificial Christmas trees. It’s small enough to display on a tabletop or wide windowsill, and the lights run on three AA batteries so I don’t have to worry about placing it near an outlet. The tree arrived in one piece and took less than five minutes to set up since I just had to fluff its branches before adding ornaments. It’s perfect for small spaces and I’m looking forward to reusing it for years to come. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

"While I prefer to wear my Brooks running shoes while exercising and strolling around town, I needed a pair of slightly dressier all-purpose shoes for the office. Friends recommended Doc Martens (AKA Docs) as a brand that balances style and comfort. After wearing these Reeder Utility Shoes all week, I can safely say they do just that, and are a new standby for my city commute." — Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

What we’ve recommended this week

Pantone revealed the 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta. If you're interested in adding the hue to your home or wardrobe, we compiled a list of products highlighting Viva Magenta. We rounded up the best Hanukkah gifts for kids and adults, as well as menorahs and Advent calendars you can purchase. If you're looking for Christmas stockings to use this holiday season, we gathered options we think we should know about. To recommend the best bean bag chairs for kids and teens, we spoke to interior designers about how to incorporate them into your home.

