Pantone recently announced its 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta. The brand describes the shade as a “crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool.” Pantone highlights a color each year that reflects the current culture, and the brand said Viva Magenta is a “hybrid” shade that’s symbolic of our existence in the physical and digital world.

As many sought to do with the 2022 Color of the Year, Very Peri, you may be interested in incorporating Viva Magenta into your wardrobe or home. But since Pantone just announced its Color of the Year, you may not be able to find a wide array of products in the exact shade yet. You can, however, purchase items like shoes, fitness equipment, home decor and more in colors reminiscent of Viva Magenta. Below, we rounded up a handful of items in both Viva Magenta and other magenta hues from Select reader favorite brands, as well as highly rated products and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Pantone Color of the Year 2023: Viva Magenta-inspired products to shop now

We sifted through highly rated products, those from Select reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about to find options that come in colors similar to Viva Magenta. Some products are not available to order yet — like the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion x Pantone — and more will be released in the coming weeks.

Viva Magenta home products

This expert-recommended rowing machine from Hydrow has a Viva Magenta option available for pre-order that is set to ship in February 2023, according to the brand. The Hydrow Wave includes a library of interactive workouts and landscapes to row via its membership, which costs $38 per month. The rower is also Bluetooth-enabled so health metrics can sync to your fitness tracker.

Belmont’s 100% wool blanket has a plaid design in a color palette featuring pinks and reds. The blanket is 55 inches wide and 72 inches long, and is crafted by Abraham Moon, an artisan based in England.

If you’re looking for a blanket that’s a solid color, Big Blanket’s Original Stretch model comes in a Cranberry shade, which is quite similar to Viva Magenta. The 10-foot-by-10-foot blanket is 11 pounds and is made from a soft, stretchy fabric, according to the brand. The blanket is machine-washable, Big Blanket says.

The downloadable wall art from SpeachlessCompany features a block of Viva Magenta, as well as the name of the color in black font. The download purchase includes five file sizes so you can print it at home, or bring it to a local print shop to get it printed in a larger size.

This candle has notes of saffron, clove, Turkish rose, leather and cedarwood to create a scent that is flowery and woodsy, according to the brand. The 8.5-ounce candle has approximately 50 hours of burn time, says Boy Smells, and it comes in a pink-painted glass tumbler, with white floral artwork on one side of the glass.

Pets can get in on the Viva Magenta trend with this plush bed, available in a color close to the new Pantone Color of the Year. It fits cats and dogs that weigh up to 10 pounds, according to the brand. The bed is designed with a removable, washable cushion cover and legs that lift the bed off the floor.

Viva Magenta kitchen products

This 6-quart air fryer is one of our favorite affordable varieties, and the brand recently released it in a Wine shade. The appliance allows you to adjust the timer and cooking temperature between 90 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The air fryer comes with a dishwasher-safe crisping tray and pan.

Great Jones’ Raspberry-colored Holy Sheet pan is one of the most used products in associate updates editor Zoe Malin’s kitchen (and a great gift for bakers). It's made from aluminized steel with a nonstick ceramic coating and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Great Jones says the half-sheet pan is dishwasher-safe, although the brand recommends hand-washing it.

These stemless wine glasses are available in fuchsia, a hue reminiscent of Viva Magenta. West Elm says each glass is hand blown by glass artisans and they come in sets of six to make for easy coordination. These glasses are a West Elm LOCAL collaboration — Estelle Colored Glass, a small business within the United States, makes them and West Elm is serving as a platform to sell these colorful glasses.

The Always Pan — a Select reader and staff favorite — is nontoxic and nonstick with a ceramic coating, according to the brand. The pan, which can work on all cooktop types, acts as a multifunctional pan with the ability to braise, sear, fry, boil and more. As part of a partnership with singer and actress Selena Gomez, the pan is available in a Viva-Magenta-like color — Rosa — and 10% of the profits from the Selena collection will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.

Viva Magenta beauty products

This 70s-inspired magenta nail polish from Essie is designed to be long-lasting when used with the brand’s gel couture top coat. Essie says you do not need to use a base coat or a UV lamp when using this nail polish.

Bobbi Brown’s Extra Lip Tint comes in a Bare Raspberry shade that allows you to add a hint of Viva Magenta to your makeup palette. The lip tint is infused with botanical oils like olive, jojoba and avocado oils to hydrate skin, and the brand says the product also plumps lips.

You can apply this Charlotte Tilbury’s product to your cheeks, lips and eyelids to give them a hint of color. The creamy makeup has a chiffon-sheer texture and is easy to blend on skin, the brand says. It’s formulated with raspberry leaf stem cell extract and vitamin E to moisturize skin, according to Charlotte Tilbury.

Viva Magenta apparel and accessories

Pantone offers a handful of products in Viva Magenta, including this long keychain. It has a metal ring on the end that you can add keys or an ID card to.

Cariuma and Pantone previously collaborated on sneakers that highlight the Color of the Year, and they recently released three Viva Magenta-inspired options. Each sneaker style is available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They’re currently available to pre-order and will ship by Jan. 9, the brand says.

These shoes from Babos use leather salvaged from old stock inventory and feature a memory foam footbed. The shoe has a rubber sneaker outsole with tread. The shoe is available in Viva Magenta, and Babos says that people who wear half-sizes are encouraged to purchase the next largest size.

Nixon’s Staple Watch is made with recycled ocean plastics, the brand says, and you can customize its LCD display to view two functions simultaneously, like time, day and date, timer, alarms and more. The display has a backlight so you can see it in darker settings and the watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Coal’s cuffed beanie keeps your head warm during the colder months. It’s made from fine acrylic fabric, the brand says.

