As the temperatures drop and the festive season gets into full swing, the time to bring out the holiday decor is here. Your decor may include lights, trees and stockings. Christmas stockings look nice hung by the fireplace with care and are great for holding goodies from Santa. No matter how you use them, they usher the holiday spirit right into your home.

Aside from being both a decorative and practical item, stockings can also be personalized to your taste. Some people may choose to go classic with red and green, while others may choose to experiment with patterns and textures. Whatever your style, there’s a stocking for you. We’ve gathered some of our highly rated favorites from our favorite brands to help.

Available in a variety of neutral colors, this stocking will look wonderful if your home decor has a hint of a farmhouse theme. Made out of cotton and linen, these stockings are six inches wide and just under two feet long, providing ample space for stocking stuffers. This stocking has an average 4.9-star rating out of 2,582 reviews on Etsy.

One of Pottery Barn’s bestsellers, these stockings give off a classic vibe and come in red with an ivory cuff. Made out of 100% cotton velvet, they come in four different sizes, according to the brand. You can also add a personalized name or monogram for an additional cost.

Made out of wool and polyester, these stockings add a cozy feeling to your home for the holidays. Available in red or white, 50% of your purchase goes directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to aid research, says the brand. These stockings are easy to clean, only needing to wipe with a soft, dry cloth.

For a fun, personalized design, consider this pack of four stockings that are embroidered with a snowman, Santa Claus, a bear and a Christmas tree. Made out of burlap and lined with cotton, these stockings also have a three inch rope for easy hanging. They have a 4.7-star rating out of 968 reviews on Amazon.

This patterned, knit stocking is a great decor addition if you want a mix of simple and cozy. The snowflake design along with the attached pom-poms add a pop of color to your room. This stocking has a 4.7-star average rating out of 18 reviews at Target.

This 100% Argentinian sheepskin stocking brings a feeling of warmth along with a hint of sophistication to your holiday decor. The curly texture is unexpected and unique—and will add some oomph to your home. This stocking comes in white or carmel, and can only be dry-cleaned.

