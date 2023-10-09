This story is part of Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Therabody massage guns

Therabody, which makes some of our favorite massage guns, launched multiple new Theragun massagers this month.

The Theragun Relief is the brand’s lowest-priced massager. It’s simple to operate with a single button that turns the 10mm massager on and off, plus changes between the three-speed settings. It comes with a USB-C charger and three ball-head attachments: a wide dampener head, a rounded standard head and a narrow thumb head. It’s lighter but not as powerful as the brand’s other massagers, in Rabinowitz’s experience. The massage gun offers up to 2 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

This model is helpful for people who need more guidance while using a massage gun, Rabinowitz says. It has a small screen and controls that allow you to choose from different guided routines, each of which targets different muscle groups. The screen shows you which muscle group to target, allows you to set a timer and alerts you when it’s time to move to a different section. The massage gun also incorporates a deep breathing section into routines, guiding you with the biometric sensor near the index finger.

The 12mm massage gun has five speeds and comes with four ball head options (standard, dampener, thumb and micro-point). It can connect to your phone and the Therabody app via Bluetooth, and has around 2 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

The brand’s highest-end percussive massager, the Pro Plus, is a three-speed 16mm massage gun that builds off of the original Theragun Pro by adding heat, cold, and light therapy treatment options. Like the Pro, the Pro Plus has a built-in LCD screen that shows your massage speed and different routines to follow. It comes with five ballhead options tailored to targeting different muscle groups, and has around 2.5 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

Yeti Hopper Soft Coolers

Yeti launched its Hopper insulated soft coolers in new sizes that are easier to carry, according to the brand. It also updated all Hopper models to now have an exterior pocket to store your phone, keys, wallet and more.

The Hopper M12 cooler backpack can fit 20 cans or 12 pounds of ice, and the Hopper M15 cooler tote can fit 32 cans or 15 pounds of ice — both models are large enough to hold wine bottles. The coolers have magnetic closures to keep everything inside and their exterior shell is made from UV-resistant material. There’s also a grid on the outside of both coolers you can attach carabiner clips to if you need a place to put keychains, bottle openers and more.

Caraway released its nonstick, ceramic-coated cookware in square shapes, giving you more surface area to cook food like pancakes, pressed sandwiches and more. The Squareware collection includes a griddle pan, grill pan, double burner griddle and roasting pan. You can purchase items as a set or individually, and they’re all oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit as well as stovetop agnostic. If you purchase the Sqaureware set, you’ll also get magnetic organizers to keep everything tidy when it’s not in use.

Skin care brand Fig.1 took its Micellar Oil Cleanser and turned it into individually wrapped wipes you can throw in your bag and take with you to the gym or while traveling. The wipes are made with hydrating grapeseed oil and squalene, and they remove makeup and dirt from your skin. Fig.1 sent Malin its new wipes to try and she says they left her skin feeling clean and soft, as well as removed mascara, foundation, concealer, blush and eyeshadow without her having to scrub it off.

Fig.1 partnered with sustainable beauty brand Conserving Beauty to make its Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes dissolvable — after using one, you let water run over it in the sink and it’s gone in seconds. The first time Malin used the wipes, she couldn’t believe how quickly they dissolved in her sink. The wipes also come in a compostable sachet, so instead of putting the wrapper in the trash, Malin threw them in her compost bin.

The Resting Stone is the second drop in the Object Collection from Material, one of our favorite AAPI-owned businesses. It acts as a spoon rest, a place to put jewelry while you’re cooking and cleaning or a dish for small ingredients, like spices, salts, lime wedges or butter pats. The Resting Stone is sold in sets of two and it’s made from sea glass and water pebbles. It has a smooth, glossy exterior. You can purchase The Resting Stone in Glazed (blue/clear), Seaglass (green) or Cocoa (brown) colors.

Dagne Dover’s latest collection of bags and accessories are specifically made for traveling, be it by plane, train or car. The brand debuted seven new styles: the Cairo Sling Bag, Oslo Slim Laptop Bag, Berlin Travel Brief, Brooklyn Flat Top Backpack, Petra Convertible Tote, Seoul Dopp Kit (small and large) and Lagos Convertible Duffle (medium and large). Each item is made with recycled poly material and has organizing features like spacious pockets, including some with built-in tech protection. Some also come with detachable backpack straps and non-slip silicone feet, and all products are available in four colors: Onyx (black), Ash (gray), Dark Moss (olive green) and Warm Dust (pink).

Bose headphones and earbuds

Bose, makers of some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, released multiple new models.

These new headphones replace the longtime best-selling QuietComfort 45s. Through the Bose Music app, you can make minor adjustments to noise canceling, instead of just on or off like the 45s. The new headphones also charge over USB-C instead of the dated micro-USB. I have been trying them in the office for the past few days, and find their noise canceling very strong — office chatter has nearly vanished the days I’ve worn them. The headphones have up to 24 hours of battery life and gain up to 3 hours of playtime from 15 minutes of charging.

Now Bose’s most premium set of headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra maintain the brand’s typical folding design, making them well-suited to travel. These headphones have Bose’s new Immersive Audio technology inside, allowing for a more spacious listening experience with a wider soundstage, according to the brand. The headphones have up to 24 hours of battery life and gain up to 3 hours of playtime from 15 minutes of charging.

Replacing the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, these new earbuds also offer Bose’s Immersive Audio for a more spatial listening experience, according to the brand. The new earbuds also have a new finish and new ear bands for an improved fit, says the brand.

Girlfriend Collective re-released eight styles from its Sweat Collection, including hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sweat shorts and joggers. Pieces are made from a blend of primo recycled cotton and organic cotton, and they come in four new colors: Seashell (beige), Cerulean (blue), Tempest (periwinkle) and Glow (chartreuse). You can purchase each item individually or pair them together to make matching sets. Clothing is available in sizes XXS to 6XL.

Dreo humidifiers

Dreo — which makes some of our favorite fans and space heaters — recently introduced its first line of humidifiers, all of which pair with a companion app. You can control the humidifiers from your phone or via voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. They all offer multiple modes, including auto mode, which allows you to set a target humidity level so the appliance can automatically adjust its settings to maintain it. The humidifiers also come with demineralization cartridges and aroma pads, which infuse the air with a scent of your choice after you add drops of an essential oil.

The Dreo HM713S is a warm and cool mist humidifier with a six-liter capacity and a 60 hour maximum run time. The Dreo HM512S and Dreo HM311S are cool mist humidifiers. The HM512S has a five-liter capacity and 42 hour maximum run time, while the HM311S model has a four-liter capacity and 32 hour maximum run time.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattresses

Zinus’s two new mattresses — the Green Tea Cool Mate and Green Tea Element memory foam models — come packaged in the brand’s WonderBox, the brand’s version of a mattress-in-a-box. They’re both made from 8 inches of foam, the top layer of which is infused with green tea to keep the mattresses fresh over time, according to the brand. The Cool Mate model is also built with cooling memory foam, making it ideal for hot sleepers. You can purchase the mattresses in full, twin and queen sizes.

The Mini 4 Pro is the latest iteration of one of the best drones for beginners. It adds omnidirectional obstacle sensing, able to detect to the left and right of the drone as well as forward, backward, and downward. The drone also has a longer communication range, able to accept commands from up to 20 kilometers away. It can also now take slow motion video at up to 100 frames per second.

Tuft & Paw’s first cat travel carrier doubles as a cozy bed — you can unzip one of its sides and lay down the included faux shearling pad for your cat to snuggle up on. All four corners and the top of the carrier unzip so it folds flat when not in use, and there’s mesh around the exterior to provide ventilation and ensure cats can see out while in transit. It also has a trolley sleeve and straps to fasten it to a seat belt. The carrier supports up to 30 pounds and is airline-approved, according to the brand.

Malin recently tried Tuft & Paw’s Porto carrier after the brand sent it to her. She has yet to put it away — her cat loves sleeping in it and constantly brings toys to it. Malin says it was easy to get her cat in and out of the carrier thanks to its multiple points of entry, and she appreciates its pockets to store treats, her keys and her phone.

DOG by Dr. Lisa Coat Masque and Soothing Balm

DOG by Dr. Lisa added two new products to its line of grooming essentials: Coat Masque and Soothing Balm.

The Coat Masque is a moisturizing treatment that’s similar to a hair mask for humans, according to the brand. It’s made with seabuckthorn oil, seaweed powder, jojoba oil and cupuacu butter. You apply it to brushed, damp fur, leave it on for five to 10 minutes and rise it off, leaving your pup’s coat silky and smooth to prevent dry, tangled fur.

The fragrance-free Soothing Balm keeps dogs’ paws, elbows, skin and noses soft, as well as heals dryness, especially in the colder weather. It contains soothing ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, coconut oil and chamomile.

Why trust Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think Select readers should know about. They include products from brand’s Select previously covered, or brands Select staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their experience with items.

