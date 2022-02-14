Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine’s Day is upon us. We hope you found some inspiration from our gift guides — whether you plan on showering your partner in jewelry or sending them candy today — but if you still haven’t bought anything for your loved ones, set your Slack status to “Away,” click through our last minute V-day gift guide and blame its lateness on shipping delays. (You can also order same-day flower delivery from Doordash if all else fails.) In other news, Nintendo has debuted a successor to Wii Sports for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to playing tennis and bowling, Nintendo has added soccer and volleyball — the game launches April 29.

And in case you missed it, we discussed Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 lineup after reading researching initial reactions across reviewers. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are available for preorder now and will start shipping on Feb. 25. We also spoke to nutrition experts about meal prep containers and detailed the differences between a 401(k), a 403(b) and a Roth 401(k). Meanwhile, our colleagues at Shop TODAY discovered an easier way to organize their freezers that’s worth considering.

Latest releases from Brooklinen, Cole Hann and Garmin

Select reader favorite Brooklinen — well-known for its bedding and home products and whose sleep mask is one of our top-rated picks — released a variety of new gear for the bathroom. The new collection includes super-plush, classic and waffle towels, super-plush and waffle robes, runners and bathmats. The super-plush and classic towels are available in Aqua Blue, Caramel, Goldenrod and Mossy Grey colors. You can find super-plush robes in Aqua Blue and Goldenrod and waffle robes in Aqua Blue and Cool Blue. Runners and bathmats come in a checkered pattern with white and Cool Blue, as well as a reversible striped pattern with Cool Blue, Mossy Grey, Terracotta and white.

Cole Haan — founded in 1928 and well-known for its men’s and women’s shoes — is launching the Generation ZEROGRAND II, which the company says is its first sustainable shoe. The ZEROGRAND II’s upper is made from vegan microfiber suede that’s 21-percent-made from recycled material and felt that’s 85-percent-made from recycled plastic bottles, according to the company. Cole Haan also says that the outsole is made from the company’s FlowerFoam material, which contains at least 25 percent dandelion rubber.

Garmin first broke through our collective consciousness with its ever-popular car GPS and is well known for its popular GPS smart watches — which we’ve featured in our coverage of fitness trackers and smart watches. Recently, the company announced the Garmin Instinct 2: This GPS Smartwatch, positively reviewed by GearJunkie and TechRadar, comes in several different styles: a Standard edition, Camo-patterned edition, Surf edition with tide data and a dezl edition for truckers. Notably, you can also purchase the watch with solar lenses that store power and charge your watch using sunlight. It can detect physiological measurements like heart rate, sleep time, VO2 max, blood oxygen saturation, as well as other specialized metrics like stress level, energy level and your fitness age, Garmin says.

Ongoing February sales

