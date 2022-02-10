Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If Valentine’s Day snuck up on you — it’s this Monday, Feb. 14 — we have you covered at Select. If you still have a few people on your gift list to shop for, there are plenty of items you can order right now that are thoughtful and functional — and that should ship in time. Below, we rounded up some last-minute Valentine’s Day gift options that should arrive in time for the holiday.

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Whether you’re keeping things classic with chocolate or want to get fun with an at-home cocktail machine, these highly rated last-minute gift ideas — sourced from previous coverage and Select reader interest — should delight your valentine. We pared down our picks below to only those products whose retailers offer expedited shipping right now — either included with a subscription or available for an added fee — and that aren’t impacted by global supply chain issues as of publish time.

'The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small Book' by Kath Stathers

Although you and your valentine might have paused on any big vacation plans, you two can still brainstorm ideas for future adventures. Flip through this nearly 500-page coffee table book that spotlights various adventures, like swimming with dolphins in New Zealand and glassblowing in the Czech Republic. Overall, there are 1,000 excursions featured in this book to help satisfy their craving for wanderlust. The book comes with a 4.7-star average rating from over 2,600 reviews on Amazon.

Bartesian says that this at-home cocktail machine can make cosmopolitans, martinis, mint juleps and other fancy cocktails with the click of a button. By simply filling the glass bottles with your favorite spirits and popping a cocktail capsule, you’ll have professional-quality cocktails in a matter of seconds, according to the company. On Amazon, it has a4.7-star average rating from over 2,300 reviews.

Select writer Shari Uyehara says that this oil diffuser has become an “integral step in my daily routine.” With a porcelain shell available in a few neutral colors, the diffuser can run for three hours nonstop or for seven hours intermittently, according to the brand. If you order through Nordstrom, consider taking advantage of free gift-wrapping if you order online and pick it up in store after completing your purchase. It has a 4.3-star average rating from over 2,700 Amazon reviews.

You and your partner or Galentine can unwind together and rock these highly rated matching face masks from TONYMOLY. The 10-pack of sheet masks comes with options for many different skin types, including oily, dry and combination, according to the brand. The kit features various masks, including a lotus-infused sheet mask to help hydrate and refine dry skin and a coconut-infused sheet mask to make your skin look supple and well-moisturized, according to TONYMOLY. On Amazon, they have an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 4,700 reviews.

While the Ember Mug2 looks like your average coffee mug, it is equipped with a heating element, making it a great gift for coffee aficionados who love to have their coffee at a consistent drinking temperature. In fact, Select writer Mili Godio called the Ember Mug2 her “favorite work-from-home accessory.” Offered in both black and white, the mug can hold 10 fluid ounces and stays hot for up to 90 minutes, according to the company. Additionally, Ember says that the mug connects to your phone via Bluetooth where you can control the temperature and brew time with Ember’s mobile app. The mug comes with a 4.6-star average rating from over 5,200 ratings on Amazon.

Lindt, a popular Swiss chocolatier, has this heart-shaped truffle box available for Valentine’s Day. The 10-piece box contains the company’s milk chocolate truffles, hazelnut truffles, dark chocolate truffles, vanilla truffles and white chocolate truffles. On Amazon, it has a 4.4-star average rating from over 400 ratings.

This coffee maker, which we originally featured in our guide to coffee makers, has a single dial from which you can program the amount of coffee you want as well as the time and wake-up timer. OXO says that the machine heats the water to between 197.6 and 204.8 degrees Fahrenheit, the ideal temperature for coffee, according to the company. It comes with a 4.2-star average star rating from over 2,500 reviews on Amazon.

Flowers are perhaps one of the most common last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, but that doesn’t make them less appealing — especially with 1-800 Flowers offering same-day delivery. This bouquet includes red roses, pink Asiatic lilies and Peruvian lilies — with some variation, since it’s made by local florists in your area — and comes in four sizes: small, medium, large and extra large.

Select editor Justin Krajeski is a fan of this portable speaker — he brought it on his mountain climb in the Pacific Northwest without issue — and according to the company, it has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating as well as a 13-hour battery life. The speaker has a 4.8-star average rating from over 7,800 reviews on Amazon.

This instant camera from Polaroid has a dual lens with autofocus and a digital-numbered photo counter and works with both i-Type and 600 film, according to the brand. It also comes in several color combinations, including black and white, red, pink, mint, black, blue, yellow and more. On Amazon, it has a 4.6-star average rating from over 4,100 reviews.

