New & Notable from Caraa, Partake and Bonobos

Spotify finally released the Car Thing in the U.S. after building up hype for the release in the past year with a wait-list and limited trial releases. It’s the music streaming giant’s first foray into hardware. The $90 device lets you stream Spotify and includes a knob for changing songs as well as voice control capabilities — you'll need a Spotify Premium subscription to use it. You may have also seen Spotify in headlines recently for how it handles misinformation on its platform. If you want to take your music with you outside the car, you may want to consider my favorite earbuds, Jabra’s Elite Active 75t.

Amid our Presidents Day coverage last week, we kept up with wellness guidance, from choosing the best fitness tracker to picking the right programmable coffee maker, how to get started with sous vide cooking and keep your food fresh with one of our writer’s favorite eco-friendly food storage solutions. If you’re still looking to save now that Presidents Day is behind us, our colleagues at Shop TODAY shared a guide to the ongoing Nordstrom Winter Sale.

We’ve featured Caraa in our guide to carry-on backpacks, and the popular bags maker released its first ever pet collection, with styles for both pet and owner. The collection includes the Pet Carrier in black and hot pink colors as well as the Dog Backpack in three different styles: Metropolitan in a black color, Millennial in a Cognac color and Sport in a Neon Fuschia color.

We caught up with Partake CEO Denise Woodard in our recent coverage of Black-owned businesses. These lemon cookies use organic, gluten-free flour and non-GMO oils. They also don’t contain the 9 most common allergens, according to the company: peanuts, eggs, dairy, soy, tree nuts, sesame, artificial flavors, GMOs and artificial preservatives. The cookies are available at Target for the six weeks leading up to Easter.

Popular menswear brand Bonobos easily made it into our guides to work from home pants for men and untucked men’s button down shirts. This Fielder line comprises athleisure and streetwear designed for Gen Z, according to the company. Notably, it’s available at Walmart — a first for Bonobos — and at a lower price than Bonobos clothes usually retail for.

