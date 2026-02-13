This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Apparel and footwear launches

The Transport is NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin’s all-time favorite Hoka sneaker, and the brand has just released the second version. It now has a thicker, bouncier and more plush layer of cushioning, as well as an upgraded sockliner. Many of the sneaker’s other features of the Transport are staying the same, like no-tie laces, reflective details and a water-repellant treatment.

The Brooks Glycerin 23, available in men’s and women’s sizes, is the latest version of the brand’s highly cushioned, neutral running shoes. Malin and NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz tested them for a few weeks before launch, after the brand sent samples. “They’re consistent, no-nonsense, running shoes that I would recommend for basically everything outside of sprints (they’re a bit heavy for that),” says Rabinowitz. Malin agrees, noting that she wears the Glycerin 23s while commuting across Manhattan, and even when she’s on her feet for hours and logs thousands of steps, she feels comfortable, stable and supported.

Puma designed these sneakers for the everyday runner focused on improving their speed. They’re 15 grams lighter than the previous version, and they have two layers of nitrogen-infused foam in their midsole to help with rebound, plus a breathable mesh upper, a plush collar and a padded tongue. The shoe also has a semi-flexible, contoured carbon plate and a grippy outsole for added traction.

Puma also launched the Deviate Nitro Elite 4, a more advanced version of the Deviate Nitro 4, designed for serious runners competing in races. It’s even lighter and has a thicker cushioning layer and a stiffer, rib-shaped carbon plate.

Athleta’s Elation leggings are a top pick among NBC Select staff members, and the brand now sells a whole collection of Elation pants made with the same soft, smooth, stretchy material. It includes five new styles: Ultra High Rise Flare Pant, Straight Leg Pant, Wide Leg Pant and Jogger, plus a No Front Seam Legging. The bottoms are all available in sizes XXS to 3XL, and you can choose from regular, tall or petite fits.

Tech launches

You’ve heard of folding phones, but not like this one. This Samsung folding phone opens twice. Folded, it’s the size of a thicker smartphone. But unfold twice, and it’s basically a thin, 10-inch tablet. It has an IP48 dust and water resistance rating, less than a typical smartphone, but impressive for a phone with this many moving parts, says Rabinowitz. The phone is, unsurprisingly, very pricey, and is currently sold out on Samsung’s website.

This is Dyson’s lightest, slimmest and most compact vacuum ever, and it’s not a close competition. It weighs four pounds: the Dyson Gen5detect, an already lightweight vacuum, weighs 7.72 pounds by comparison. Rabinowitz briefly tried out the new Dyson PencilVac during an in-person demo with the brand. “It’s astonishingly light compared to a regular cordless Dyson (which was already lightweight) — it’s incredibly easy to maneuver with,” he says.

There are, of course, some tradeoffs. Bin size, suction power, and battery life are all significantly less than something like a Dyson Gen5detect. But it’s certainly a bold design and a unique product that could excel with specific people and spaces, says Rabinowitz.

These are Sony’s newest flagship wireless earbuds, with all the brand’s latest and most advanced tech. Rabinowitz has been testing them for about two weeks ahead of launch, and he is impressed so far. “Though they are certainly pricey, these are great-sounding headphones with some of the best noise cancelling in such a small size,” says Rabinowitz.

Beauty and wellness launches

This fragrance-free face mask is made with ingredients like caffeine, peptides and poppy extract to lift, depuff and hydrate skin, making you look more awake, according to the brand. Rhode recommends using it first thing in the morning or right before applying makeup, and wearing it for about 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing it off. It has a creamy texture and is fragrance-free.

“I’m a loyal Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment user, so I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to make room in my heart for the brand’s new Peptide Lip Boost, but I loved it from my first use,” says Malin (the brand sent her a sample). “It’s super glossy and immediately makes my lips look softer and more cushiony. The best part is that it’s not overwhelmingly tingly at all, unlike some other lip plumping products I’ve tried.” Over time, the mask makes lips look fuller and softens the appearance of lines thanks to ingredients like peptides, amino acids and ceramides, according to the brand. It goes on clear, despite having a thick, balmy consistency. You can buy Lip Boost comes in sugarmint and unscented options.

In the beauty space, Dyson is best known for its hot hair tools, but the brand started selling hair care products recently, too. This leave-in scalp treatment is the latest addition, and it’s Dyson’s first scalp-focused formula. It’s made with a blend of 11 amino acids, as well as niacinamide, caffeine and ectoin. The treatment has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that hydrates, protects and strengthens the scalp, as well as reduces hair loss, oil and visible flakes, according to the brand. It comes out as a foam but becomes a serum as you massage it into your scalp. Once you use up what’s in the bottle, you can buy refills.

Unove is a Korean hair care brand launching at Sephora in the U.S. this month. Its products center around repairing hair to make it feel soft and look shiny, leaning into the “glass hair” trend. The brand says its most popular product is the Deep Damage Repair Hair Mask, but you can also shop leave-in conditioner, hair oil, heat protectant and a taming wand.

Home and kitchen launches

Caraway’s Bakeware+ Collection builds on its popular Bakeware Set and includes five new pieces: a cookie sheet, pizza pan, 24-cup mini muffin pan, fluted cake pan and pie pan. The products are oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, have a non-toxic, nonstick coating, and have expanded edges for easy grip while moving. Plus, they quickly and evenly distribute heat since they’re made with aluminized steel cores. Caraway also launched a mechanical kitchen timer that is battery-free and features dual displays. It tracks in one-minute increments up to 59 minutes.

Why trust NBC Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, reporters Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think NBC Select readers should know about. They include products from brands NBC Select has previously covered, or brands staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their first-hand experiences.

