Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’re highlighting a more maneuverable cooler from an iconic outdoor products company, an updated sneaker with 90s vibes and shapewear made from mesh and microfiber, among other shopping news.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Consumers stay resilient despite inflation and the Shein app takes off

Despite inflation, retail sales actually rose in June, according to a report by the Commerce Department. Retail sales increased 1%, better than the Dow Jones estimate of 0.9%, indicating resilience amongst consumers despite a 9.1% increase in prices since last year. Chinese fast fashion brand Shein has unseated Amazon as the most downloaded US shopping app. During the first half of 2022, 22.4 million Americans downloaded the Shein app, compared to 22 million downloads for Amazon. In an effort to help small businesses, Instagram has launched a way for users to make purchases right in an Instagram DM using Facebook’s Metapay. In the same chat, business owners will be able to confirm purchases, make payment requests and collect payments.

What we bought this week

Last week, the Select staff were busy covering (and shopping during) Amazon Prime Day. Here are some of our favorite purchased items, compiled by Select staff writer Justin Redman.

Morgan Greenwald has been playing with her new Apple Watch Series 7 since she bought it during Prime Day. Courtesy Morgan Greenwald

Both Select editor Morgan Greenwald and Select intern Zoe Malin bought the latest Apple Watch model, the Series 7, this Prime Day. “My new watch arrived on Saturday and I’ve been playing with it incessantly ever since,” Greenwald said. Malin mentioned that the watch is “a great addition” to her exercise plan, highlighting its accurate location, heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking.

Zoe Malin and her cat, Wanda have been loving her new Echo Dot with a digital clock because it’s smaller than she thought and blends right into her furniture. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Malin, who just moved into a new apartment, was searching for a smart home hub. After some consideration, she also picked up an Echo Dot with a digital clock. “It’s smaller than I expected it to be, which makes me love it even more,” Malin said. “It blends into my decor and I like to use it to play music while I’m cooking.”

Shari Uyehara enjoys using her AirPods Pro during work calls and on the go. Courtesy Shari Uyehara

The AirPods Pro wireless earbuds were available at a historic low price for Prime Day, and Select writer Shari Uyehara took advantage of the deal. “After testing them out in store, I grew to like the transparency and noise canceling features,” Uyehara said. The earbuds have 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge but come with the MagSafe charging case that holds over 24 hours worth of battery. They also come with three sizes of silicone tips that should fit most ears.

Select writer Mili Godio didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on an espresso machine. But when she saw this Nespresso model was $100 off, she jumped at it. “Not only does it make a tasty espresso-based drink to wake me up in the morning,” Godio said, “but its capsule design also makes the process super quick and easy.” The bundle she bought includes the espresso machine, the Aeroccino 3 milk frother and 32 Nespresso VertuoLine pods.

What we’ve recommended this week

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.