This week, we’re highlighting a more maneuverable cooler from an iconic outdoor products company, an updated sneaker with 90s vibes and shapewear made from mesh and microfiber, among other shopping news.
- On July 12, the classic cooler company (and a Select favorite) Yeti debuted the Yeti Roadie Wheeled Cooler. Yeti’s Roadie Cooler was already highly-rated, but this one comes with wheels and a telescoping handle, which should make navigating across a sandy beach or through a busy crowd a lot easier.
- American sneaker brand Saucony is bringing the 90s back with a relaunch of their 3D Grid Hurricane sneaker. The reimagined classic has upper leather overlays and the same mesh and color theme as the 1997 original.
- Aerie, the intimate apparel and lifestyle arm of American Eagle, debuted a new “anti-shape wear” lined called Smoothez. The brand says the line of bras and underwear — made from lightweight mesh and soft microfiber — is designed to feel comfortable all day and shouldn’t squeeze you like conventional shapewear.
- On July 21, the sustainability-focused, size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective launched a limited-edition tennis wear line. Stand-out pieces include a Pleated Club Skort and the Dylan Tank Dress with a zip detailing down its front.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 70% off clearance items through July 23.
- Michael Kors is offering 60% off some handbags, clothing and accessories though July 31.
- Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off all sale items.
- Target’s back-to-school sale is offering 25% off dorm room essentials.
- Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is happening now through July 31.
Shopping news: Consumers stay resilient despite inflation and the Shein app takes off
- Despite inflation, retail sales actually rose in June, according to a report by the Commerce Department. Retail sales increased 1%, better than the Dow Jones estimate of 0.9%, indicating resilience amongst consumers despite a 9.1% increase in prices since last year.
- Chinese fast fashion brand Shein has unseated Amazon as the most downloaded US shopping app. During the first half of 2022, 22.4 million Americans downloaded the Shein app, compared to 22 million downloads for Amazon.
- In an effort to help small businesses, Instagram has launched a way for users to make purchases right in an Instagram DM using Facebook’s Metapay. In the same chat, business owners will be able to confirm purchases, make payment requests and collect payments.
What we bought this week
Last week, the Select staff were busy covering (and shopping during) Amazon Prime Day. Here are some of our favorite purchased items, compiled by Select staff writer Justin Redman.
- Both Select editor Morgan Greenwald and Select intern Zoe Malin bought the latest Apple Watch model, the Series 7, this Prime Day. “My new watch arrived on Saturday and I’ve been playing with it incessantly ever since,” Greenwald said. Malin mentioned that the watch is “a great addition” to her exercise plan, highlighting its accurate location, heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking.
- Malin, who just moved into a new apartment, was searching for a smart home hub. After some consideration, she also picked up an Echo Dot with a digital clock. “It’s smaller than I expected it to be, which makes me love it even more,” Malin said. “It blends into my decor and I like to use it to play music while I’m cooking.”
- The AirPods Pro wireless earbuds were available at a historic low price for Prime Day, and Select writer Shari Uyehara took advantage of the deal. “After testing them out in store, I grew to like the transparency and noise canceling features,” Uyehara said. The earbuds have 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge but come with the MagSafe charging case that holds over 24 hours worth of battery. They also come with three sizes of silicone tips that should fit most ears.
- Select writer Mili Godio didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on an espresso machine. But when she saw this Nespresso model was $100 off, she jumped at it. “Not only does it make a tasty espresso-based drink to wake me up in the morning,” Godio said, “but its capsule design also makes the process super quick and easy.” The bundle she bought includes the espresso machine, the Aeroccino 3 milk frother and 32 Nespresso VertuoLine pods.
