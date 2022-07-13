Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. The Apple AirPods Pro — one of our ​​favorite wireless earbuds— are on sale at their lowest price since November 2021, and they may be a great investment if you’re an Apple user in the market for new earbuds. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

The expert-recommended AirPods Pro are a popular Prime Day deal. The earbuds have active noise cancellation and transparency modes, so you can choose how much of your surroundings you can hear. According to Apple, the sweat- and water-resistant earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life when used with the charging case. They come with three sizes of silicone tips so you can find the most comfortable fit for your ears, according to Apple.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Kohl’s and Bed Bath and Beyond are now hosting their own counter sales. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

