Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale opened to everyone on July 15, just days after Amazon’s Prime Day sale event came to a close. The retailer is offering deals on home, beauty, and activewear, as well as women’s, men’s, and kids products. During the sale, which ends on July 31, shoppers can find discounts on popular brands like Ugg, Michael Kors, Adidas, Nike, Kate Spade and more.
To help you make the most of the Anniversary Sale, we compiled some of the best deals across wellness, home goods, apparel and more. To ensure the quality of each discount, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.
Best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Below, we highlight the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale based on our previous coverage and reporting as well as reader interest. We have run each of the deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure that these deals are the lowest prices in at least three months.
Our Place Full of Pride Mugs
These mugs from Select reader (and staff) favorite brand Our Place are handpainted “with the colors of Queer joy, solidarity, and protest,” according to the brand. The limited-edition mugs were designed by ceramic artist Viviana Matsuda.
Blissy Queen Silk Pillowcase
Select writer Mili Godio said that she noticed her face was less red, irritated and puffy when she woke up after swapping to this silk Blissy pillowcase. The pillowcase is available in multiple colors and comes in Standard, Queen and King sizes.
T3 Airluxe Hair Dryer
This recent launch from T3, which makes some of our favorite flat irons and curling wands, has five heat settings and three different speed settings. T3 says that the hair dryer uses the brand’s RapidAire IQ Technology to minimize heat damage to the hair.
Dange Dover Landon Carryall Bag
One of our favorite weekender bags, the Landon Carryall is made from 100% neoprene, which is a lightweight, water-resistant fabric. The bag has top carry handles, a removable, adjustable strap and a two-way top zip closure. The Coyote color is a Nordstrom exclusive.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
This expert-recommended electric kettle has a temperature control dial that lets you choose your desired temperature from 135 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It offers a hold mode to maintain your preferred temperature for up to 60 minutes, the brand says.
PMD Pro Clean Facial Cleansing Device
This rose quartz version of one of our favorite facial cleansing brushes uses up to 7,000 vibrations per minute to cleanse and tone your face, according to PMD. The brand says the rose quartz stone massager is meant to help reduce inflammation and tension in the skin.
Best sales from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Here are the best sales available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event. They may include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale will be the best deal around.
- Up to 79% off Madewell accessories and apparel
- Up to 70% off designer clearance items
- Up to 70% off apparel from PacSun
- Up to 66% off Levi’s hoodies, jeans and more
- Up to 65% off Lisa Says Gah apparel
- Up to 64% off Baublebar jewlery
- Up to 62% off select Nike shoes, shorts, sports bras and other athletic apparel
- Up to 62% off Cole Haan shoes, apparel and accessories
- Up to 62% off DKNY apparel, shoes, bedding, home goods and more
- Up to 62% off Ugg shoes, blankets and apparel
- Up to 61% off Good American swimwear and apparel
- Up to 60% off footwear, outerwear and more from PUMA
- Up to 60% off Adidas apparel, shoes and accessories
- Up to 60% off Michael Kors bags, watches, sunglasses and apparel
- Up to 60% off apparel, hoodies, shoes and more from Vans
- Up to 60% off Kate Spade shoes, bags, jewelry, and more
- Up to 60% off L.L. Bean outerwear and apparel
- Up to 57% off Brooks running apparel and shoes
- Up to 55% off select Tory Burch shoes, bags, accessories and more
- Up to 43% off select bedding, pillows and more
- Up to 42% off women’s shoes from Carlson, Steve Madden and more
- Up to 42% off select luggage and travel items
- Up to 41% off men’s shoes from Blondo, AllSaints, Rockport, Nordstrom and more
- Up to 40% off Estée Lauder beauty and skin care
- Up to 40% off select Nisolo footwear
- Up to 40% off select Baggu products
- Up to 35% off select Kiehl’s skin care products
- Up to 34% off candles and scent diffusers from Voluspa, NEST, diptyque and more
- Up to 33% off select Teva shoes and sandals
- Up to 33% off T3 hair styling products
- Up to 30% off select grooming and cologne products
- Up to 30% off Too Faced beauty products
- Up to 28% off Saalt underwear
- Up to 26% off select Great Jones cookware
- Up to 25% off select Dagne Dover bags
- Up to 25% off select Hoka running shoes
- Up to 25% off select Lancome skin care and beauty
- 25% off select Crosley radio turntables
- 20% off Our Place kitchenware
