Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale opened to everyone on July 15, just days after Amazon’s Prime Day sale event came to a close. The retailer is offering deals on home, beauty, and activewear, as well as women’s, men’s, and kids products. During the sale, which ends on July 31, shoppers can find discounts on popular brands like Ugg, Michael Kors, Adidas, Nike, Kate Spade and more.

To help you make the most of the Anniversary Sale, we compiled some of the best deals across wellness, home goods, apparel and more. To ensure the quality of each discount, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Below, we highlight the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale based on our previous coverage and reporting as well as reader interest. We have run each of the deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure that these deals are the lowest prices in at least three months.

These mugs from Select reader (and staff) favorite brand Our Place are handpainted “with the colors of Queer joy, solidarity, and protest,” according to the brand. The limited-edition mugs were designed by ceramic artist Viviana Matsuda.

Select writer Mili Godio said that she noticed her face was less red, irritated and puffy when she woke up after swapping to this silk Blissy pillowcase. The pillowcase is available in multiple colors and comes in Standard, Queen and King sizes.

This recent launch from T3, which makes some of our favorite flat irons and curling wands, has five heat settings and three different speed settings. T3 says that the hair dryer uses the brand’s RapidAire IQ Technology to minimize heat damage to the hair.

One of our favorite weekender bags, the Landon Carryall is made from 100% neoprene, which is a lightweight, water-resistant fabric. The bag has top carry handles, a removable, adjustable strap and a two-way top zip closure. The Coyote color is a Nordstrom exclusive.

This expert-recommended electric kettle has a temperature control dial that lets you choose your desired temperature from 135 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It offers a hold mode to maintain your preferred temperature for up to 60 minutes, the brand says.

This rose quartz version of one of our favorite facial cleansing brushes uses up to 7,000 vibrations per minute to cleanse and tone your face, according to PMD. The brand says the rose quartz stone massager is meant to help reduce inflammation and tension in the skin.

Best sales from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Here are the best sales available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event. They may include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale will be the best deal around.

