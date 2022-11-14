This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got a new carpet cleaner from one of our favorite vacuum brands, YETI’s latest water bottle and a mini camera from GoPro.

New this week

Tineco, one of our favorite vacuum brands, launched the Carpet One Spot, a compact carpet cleaner, which retails at $499. It’s cordless and portable, and offers three cleaning modes to handle messes on carpet or upholstery. The machine gives you up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime on a fully charged battery. Tineco says the device uses the brand’s iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust the roller speed and water flow based on the detected mess. The carpet cleaner is self-cleaning, according to the brand, and plugs into the included cleaning dock to remove dirt and odors from the hoses and brushes. Yonder is YETI’s first ever non-insulated reusable water bottle. The new lightweight bottle features a screw-on cap with a handle for clip-on carry that protects the drinking spout. YETI says the bottle works best with cold drinks, is BPA-free and is dishwasher-safe. The brand warns that the Yonder may scratch and see discoloration over time, but it comes with a 5-year warranty. GoPro’s latest launch, the Hero11 Black Mini, is now available. The mini camera weighs less than 5 ounces and features the same 8:7 sensor and color depth that the Hero11 Black has. It also has GoPro’s highest level of video stabilization and widest field of view in a Hero camera, according to the brand. GoPro says it’s compatible with the GoPro Quik app where it automatically uploads footage to the cloud, and provides you with a highlight video when charging. The camera is waterproof for up to 33-feet of submersion, according to the brand. The camera comes with a carrying case and mounting gear, but does not come with the required microSD card.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

JBL is offering up to 50% off on Bluetooth speakers, headphones and home speakers during the Fall Sale Great Jones is offering up to 50% off on select items during the early Black Friday sale Alleyoop is offering up to 45% off sitewide during the early Black Friday Aerogarden is offering up to 40% off daily deals for holiday gifts Rifle Paper Co. is offering 30% off home décor with code HOME30 through Nov. 14.

Shopping news: Etsy rolls out image search function and Target announces store redesigns

Users of the Etsy iOS app will now be able to use a visual image search function to search for products they want on the e-commerce marketplace, according to a post by Etsy’s product lead Han Cho. Shoppers can tap the camera icon in the search bar on the app to upload or take an image to see similar items available on the platform. Cho says they plan to extend this feature to the Android version of the app soon. Target has announced new larger-format stores and store redesigns coming by 2024, starting with a location in Houston, Texas. The redesign elements will serve to optimize in-person spaces to better serve same-day fulfillment services in drive up or order pickup, provide an expanded range of merchandise, bring in more natural light, and incorporate sustainability to help Target achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2040. Target says that by the end of 2023, nearly half of Target’s existing stores and its 30 new stores will feature elements of the new design. Canada Goose, a clothing brand popular for the winter jackets and more, is opening two in-person stores in Las Vegas, Nevada and Denver, Colorado, according to a press release by the brand. The Las Vegas location opened on Nov. 5, and the Denver location will open in December. The brand is also opening two pop-up shop locations in Aspen, Colorado and Detroit, Michigan by the end of 2022.

What we bought this week

As I usually do when I need to buy furniture, I turned to Target, which I find has high quality pieces at very reasonable prices. I bought these Ward Sling dining chairs for a bistro table in my apartment. They have the modern style I was looking for and are so comfortable to sit in. The chairs were also very easy to put together — it took me less than half an hour to construct a pair. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I bought the Lil B Dumpling ambient light to have at my desk, after seeing my co-workers Zoe Malin and Rebecca Rodriguez add Smoko lights to their desk set up. It’s so cute and I like that it’s not too bright. They have so many different designs and size options and I think it could make a good gift for a coworker. - Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

With darker days ahead, I decided to buy a sun lamp to bring some more brightness to my days. I had heard these products could be beneficial in treating Seasonal Affective Disorder, and from my experience, it has definitely helped. I keep my lamp at the office, because who enjoys being at work when it's dark out. It’s been a big hit with my co-workers as well. The lamp has four different light settings, ranging from a bright white to a warm yellow hue. You can adjust the brightness and also set a timer for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes. - Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate

