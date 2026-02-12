There are plenty of Presidents Day deals up for grabs, including on Amazon. With spring cleaning season on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to stock up on household essentials and more. According to consumer spending experts, it’s also one of the best times to get discounted mattresses, bedding and bath linens, large home and kitchen appliances and winter apparel. Plus, Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping.

I frequently cover shopping events as a reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Amazon Presidents Day deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, and I’ll frequently update this list with new savings opportunities throughout the holiday.

Best Amazon Presidents Day deals

This Insignia smart TV’s 4K UltraHD resolution gives you a clear and sharp picture, along with Dolby Atmos Audio for powerful sound, according to the brand. The TV also has a hub with apps for streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Spotify and more.

This mattress has individually pocketed springs for even weight distribution, and is made from a soft, fiberglass-free memory foam, according to the brand. You can also add on delivery (not just to your door, but directly to the room of your choice) and unpacking for an additional fee.

If you’re looking for affordable, durable pillows, this pack from Bedsure is your answer. I’ve used them for years, and I like that the down filling makes them supportive, yet still soft. They’re available in standard, queen and king sizes.

This mixer comes with a five-quart stainless steel bowl that can mix up to a dozen cookies in one batch, and is also dishwasher-safe, according to the brand. It has ten speeds and a tilt-stand head for easier mixing.

This humidifier can run for up to 25 hours on low, and has a large capacity of up to 2.5 liters, according to the brand. It runs silently and has a knob that allows you to customize your mist settings.

This compact coffee maker fits easily onto your kitchen counter and has a one-button operation that makes it a breeze to use. It can brew any cup size between six and 12 ounces, and has a 90-second auto-shutoff, according to the brand.

This slicer is designed to prevent cuts to your hands by letting you easily push your ingredients through the slot for quick and precise slices, according to the brand. It comes with a cleaning brush and has over 30 different cutting options.

I love the sweet vanilla taste of this protein powder. Each scoop has a sizable 24 grams of 100% whey protein, according to the brand, and it’s also low in sugar, fat and carbs.

This plug-in streaming stick has Amazon Alexa search, along with 4K high-speed streaming and access to apps and live TV, according to the brand.

This specialty espresso machine delivers professional-level results right from home, and includes a milk steaming wand, according to the brand. It uses low-pressure water to help draw out the coffee’s best flavor, and allows you to adjust for milk temperature, texture and more.

Best Amazon Presidents Day sales 2026

Here are the best Presidents Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Grace & Stella: Up to 35% off select skin care Biodance: Up to 30% off select skin care Levoit: Up to 60% off air purifiers, humidifiers and fans Bose: Up to 36% off headphones, speakers and fans Oral-B: Up to 47% off oral care Neutrogena: Up to 44% off select skin care

Best Presidents Day sales at other NBC Select-favorite retailers

Walmart: Save up to 80% off on products across categories Target: Up to 50% off bedding, clothing, toys and more Best Buy: Save on major appliances, laptops , TVs and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off furniture, home decor and more Lowe’s: Up to 35% off select major appliances

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales at other retailers

Best Presidents Day kitchen and appliance sales at other retailers

Best Presidents Day beauty and wellness sales at other retailers

T3: Up to 25% off select hair tools GHD Hair: Up to 25% off sitewide Peace Out Skincare: Up to 30% off sitewide Divi: Up to 30% off scalp and hair health products iRestore: Up to $900 off LED devices

Best Presidents Day apparel and accessory sales at other retailers

Levi’s: Up to 40% off sitewide GlassesUSA: Up to 50% off select eyewear brands Leonisa: Up to 25% off select items Pat Pat: up to 70% off sale styles Silver Jeans Co.: Up to 40% off select styles

Best Presidents Day home and furniture sales at other retailers

How I found the best Amazon Presidents Day deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

