New & Notable from LG and Pro-Ject

Best Buy is expanding into beauty and skin care products, as well as outdoor furniture. The popular tech retailer is now offering roughly 100 devices, like facial cleansing brushes and the Select-favorite Foreo Luna, across almost 300 locations. And after acquiring Yardbird in November, Best Buy is offering the furniture brand’s products online and through pop ups at select locations. Yardbird sells products like outdoor sofas online.

If you’re shopping for new skin care or outdoor upgrades, we’ve got the guidance you need: We’ve recently recommended some of the best facial cleansing brushes, flat irons and hair dryers, as well as riding lawn mowers, gas grills and outdoor office accessories. And our colleagues at Shop Today recommended makeup artist-approved concealers for people with dry skin.

LG launched the PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan, which equips HEPA filters and a UV light the brand says is designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria present (experts have told us that UV light can help decrease bacteria on electronics). LG says the purifier is suitable for spaces as large as 818 square feet, though experts say it’s difficult to vet this number without third-party verification). The fan is compatible with the LG ThinQ app — you can operate the device remotely through it or do so through your smart assistant.

Pro-Ject’s new E1 line of turntables has three models: the E1, the E1 Phono (which include an internal preamplifier) and the E1 BT (which has the preamplifier and adds Bluetooth connectivity). Pro-Ject says that all three come with “pre-adjusted tracking force,” which can help prevent damage to records. (Tracking force that's too high means that the stylus or needle might create large grooves in your vinyls, according to the experts in our guide to turntables.) Additionally, Pro-Ject says that the turntables are “plug and play” so they're suitable for beginners, who should be able to enjoy their records right away. The models range from about $350 to $500 and are available in three colors — Gloss White, Piano Black and Satin Walnut.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

REI is offering up to 50% off select products ending today. ASOS is offering up to 30% off through May 16. Gerber’s Friends and Family Sale ends today — shoppers can find 25% off sitewide.

