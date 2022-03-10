New & Notable from Lifestraw and Levoit

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This week, Target launched its Target Zero initiative in response to growing shopper interest in sustainable and zero-waste products. You’ll now start to see a “Target Zero” icon for products — both in stores and online — to indicate they’re refillable, reusable or compostable, or made from recycled materials or reduced plastic. (For example, you’ll find the icon on these Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes.) Brands across Target’s beauty, personal care and household essentials categories — Neutrogena, Dove and Grove Collaborative — are among the first to sport the Target Zero icon, the retailer said in a press release, adding it plans to expand to other categories in the future. The initiative comes a week after Amazon launched Amazon Aware, an all-new private line of eco-friendly essentials that serves as an extension of its Climate Pledge friendly program.

We’re also nearing the start of spring (March 20), and brands are already gearing up for the season. Apple unveiled new products during its Spring 2022 Event, including the Mac Studio, the new iPhone SE and the fifth-generation iPad Air. Select reader favorite Brooklinen released a limited-edition line of beach towels, EyeBuyDirect launched its Spring Wonderland collection of eyewear and Yeti introduced two seasonal colors.

With spring top of mind, we’ve selected some gardening tools, raised garden beds and lawn care essentials to stock up on. And if a trip is in the works to celebrate the change in seasons, we compiled some of the best travel credit cards while our colleagues at Shop TODAY shared some popular destinations worth considering.

Lifestraw — best known for its water filtering device and a Select reader favorite — just released a new line of water filtration systems to take on the go. The Peak Series comprises six new products, including a redesigned personal water filter straw (and a carry case), a collapsible squeeze bottle and a portable filter system. The collection features an enhanced microfilter that reduces clogging and custom caps to prevent leakage, according to the brand. Lifestraw says the redesigned straw is also easier to grip, sip and attach to squeeze bottles.

Levoit, which makes some of our favorite air purifiers, released the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum just in time for spring cleaning season. The brand says the lightweight vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes before having to recharge on its mountable charging dock. The dust bin can hold up to 2.5 cups of debris and can be emptied with one click, while the LED display indicates the battery level, the amount of detected debris and suction levels while cleaning, according to the brand.

