New & Notable from Thinx and Timex

Lululemon has announced its first-ever running shoes for women, Blissfeel — we’re paying attention since Lululemon is behind our favorite leggings, sports bras and running shorts, among other things. The new collection will be available on March 22 in ten different colors. (Lululemon’s line of men’s running shoes will arrive in 2023.) They’ll release two more women’s styles this summer: Chargefeel, a cross-training shoe, and Restfeel, a post-workout slide. This fall, Lululemon plans to release a women’s training shoe called the Strongfeel, too.

Though Apple’s new products aren’t earth-shattering, there were some standouts worth considering for any Apple fan.

Apple revealed its first new Mac model in years, the Mac Studio — a displayless desktop computer with USB-C ports and an SD card slot. It also unveiled a 27-inch Studio Display with three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port built in. The Mac Studio and Studio Display are available for preorder now before their release on March 18. Apple has also unveiled a new budget iPhone SE with the latest A15 Bionic chip processor and 5G connectivity as well as a new fifth-generation iPad Air with an M1 chip (currently in the iPad Pro) and optional 5G support. Both the iPhone SE and the new iPad Air will be available for preorder on Friday before theri release on March 18. Starting Friday, you can also preorder the iPhone 13 in green and the iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green (This may not be terribly monumental unless you’re obsessed with the color green, which I am.)

Since it might be the most interesting news we’ve received from Apple, last week it announced an iOS 15.4 update for iPhones and iPads, which will unlock your iPhone with a mask (finally) and add a new payment feature that allows people to tap their credit card or iPhone against another iPhone to buy stuff (cool). We’ve previously praised Apple’s iPad and its AirPods across Select, and fitness experts have singled out the AirPods and Powerbeats Pro to us, as well.

Thinx, a well-known period underwear brand that we’ve previously highlighted based on gynecologists’ advice, has partnered with Walmart to sell its affordable Thinx For All line. This includes three styles of cotton period underwear — Briefs, Bikini and Hi-Waist — in 9 different sizes. These styles will be available online as well as across 558 Walmart stores, and they’ll cost around $17 — approximately $13 to $20 less than Thinx underwear generally cost.

If you haven’t been taken by the latest Apple Watch or any of our favorite fitness trackers yet — or you’d just generally rather chill out near a body of water (I get it) — iconic watchmaker Timex has dropped the Q Timex 38mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch, which is water-resistant up to 50 meters, the brand says. Timex also offers other watches in new styles, too: the Easy Reader 40mm with a gold-tone case and cream dial or a silver-tone case and navy dial, as well as the new Timex Standard with natural leather straps.

