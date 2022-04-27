Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Wayfair’s annual two-day Way Day sale event starts today and runs through April 28 — here are our favorite Way Day deals. Throughout the sale, Wayfair is promoting sign-up discounts for the Wayfair Credit Card, too — if you’re considering signing up, you may want to explore other options, too.

In other shopping news, Best Buy recently recalled 700,000 Insignia air fryers due to reports of devices catching fire, burning or melting. If you’re on the market for an air fryer, we’ve recommended many worthy options, including top-rated ones and affordable models. And Meta is entering the brick and mortar space, opening a store May 9 at the company’s campus in Burlingame, California. The first of its kind, Meta’s new store will predictably sell Meta’s hardware: Portal frame, Quest 2 virtual reality headsets and the Ray Ban Stories smart glasses. Meta is also launching a dedicated “Shop” tab on its website to help shoppers more easily browse all of their products.

Parade, a Select reader favorite brand, has released new cotton styles across 14 styles, including bralettes, underwear, bodysuits and more. The cotton fabric is made from REFIBRA x TENCEL Lyocell alongside upcycled cotton and sustainably-sourced trees, according to Parade, which says this makes the collection its most sustainable collection yet. Each of the new styles comes in any of half-a-dozen colors, from Bubble Gum Pink to Truffle Brown. This specific Vintage Fit bodysuit we’re highlighting features a square neckline and high-cut legs.

Material Kitchen, an AAPI-owned cookware brand, launched its new Forever Peeler today. The new peeler is made from stainless steel and comes with an extra blade so you can replace the original once it becomes dull. The Forever Peeler also boasts a U-shape that the brand says is better for a controlled, strong grip.

