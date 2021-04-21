Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Mother’s Day — like many important holidays each year — has a tendency to sneak up on us when we’re busy making other plans. Thankfully, Amazon has done a great job of making itself a one-stop shop for all things Mother’s Day: Beyond its dedicated Mother’s Day shopping hub, the retailer carries a seemingly infinite number of products on its site that might appeal to moms, from beauty products like Beautyblenders to fashion essentials like Timberland shoes.

And when you shop on Amazon, you can also take advantage of the retail giant’s signature two-day Prime shipping, which can help ensure your unique Mother’s Day gift arrives before the holiday — especially if you’re somewhat forgetful like I am. (Mom, if you’re reading this, everything I said before this is a lie. I would never forget a day dedicated to you. I’m only writing this to take up space, because my editor demands it.)

Below, we rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon with two-day shipping through Amazon Prime. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, other retailers that offer free two-day shipping or faster include Target (on orders worth $35 or more), Home Depot (on orders worth $45 or more), Best Buy (on orders worth $35 or more) and Apple.

Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon with fast shipping

To help spare you hours of getting sucked into an Amazon black hole, we rounded up last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas that align with various interests and price points.

VoChill says this wine chiller can help cool several glasses of wine for up to an hour when inside, and for up to 45 minutes in a shaded outdoor area. The VoChill is available in three colors — Blush, Stone and Quartz — and is sold as either a set or individually. It received a 4.6-star average rating from more than 600 reviews on Amazon.

If your mom prefers mat workouts like yoga and pilates or wants to add resistance to her treadmill workouts or outdoor runs, the Bala Bangles — featured on “Shark Tank” — might be her ideal Mother’s Day present. The stylish weights can be worn on her ankles or wrists and are available in two sizes: 1 pound and 2 pounds. Bala Bangles are sold in a slew of colors like Blush Pink and Monochromatic Sage. The 1-pound model earned a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

You can encourage your hard-working mom to relax by giving her an at-home footbath. HoMedics, which also makes UV sanitizers that we’ve recommended, is a Select reader favorite. Beyond boasting water jets, this foot spa features a built-in pumice stone, cleaning brush and massage roller. The brand says users can use their feet to control the water jets. The foot bath received a 4.4-star average rating from more than 350 reviews on Amazon.

Beyond its relatively affordable price point ($10 per lipstick on Amazon and $20 for the gift set), the Peripera Ink lip tint is available in more than a dozen colors, including Rosy Nude and Sellout Red. One of the main ingredients in Velvet Liquid Lip is moisture-boosting dimethicone, according to the brand. Both the Peripera Velvet Liquid Lip gift set and lipsticks received a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 13,000 reviews on Amazon.

Floerns’ short sleeve top and matching shorts set is available in 21 prints and colorways like Flamingo Multi and Green Pink, and sizes XS to 4XL. The brand recommends sizing up, as the polyester and spandex material doesn’t stretch. This women’s pajama set received a 4-star average rating from more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon.

You can help your mom expand her current candle collection with this 19-ounce candle housed in a dual-tone glass jar. Capri Blue’s candle is available in three scents — Volcano, Coconut Santal and Pineapple Flower — and has a burn time of up to 80 hours, according to the brand. It received a 4.7-star average rating from more than 200 reviews on Amazon.

If you don’t want to spend as much as a Peloton requires, consider the Yosuda Cycling Bike we covered in our guide to the popular Peloton alternatives. The Yosuda spinning bike sports non-slip handlebars, four-way padded seating and adjustable resistance levels. The LCD monitor displays calories burned, distance, time and speed, the brand says. It comes with a 4.4-star average rating from more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon.

This Wi-Fi photo frame can connect to your mom’s Facebook and Instagram profiles via the Nixplay App and rotate through images of her choosing at 15-second intervals. It can also sync with her Flickr, Dropbox or Google Photos accounts if she prefers. It is available in seven frame variations like the 9.7-inch frame, 10.1-inch frame and 13.3-inch frame. Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously recommended Nixplay in the best Wi-Fi photo frames roundup, and it was also a top seller among the best personalized gifts. It boasts a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 12,600 reviews on Amazon.

The Gravity Blanket is available in four weights, starting at 15 pounds and maxing out at 35 pounds. Sizing depends on your weight, but experts and brands recommend opting for a blanket that’s around 10 percent of your body weight when shopping for a weighted blanket. The Gravity weighted blanket comes in three colors: Grey, White and Navy. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 900 reviews on Amazon.

In our guide to portable Bluetooth speakers, Gordon called JBL’s FLIP 5 the the best all-around model, highlighting its great sound — with decently strong bass and a clear midrange for guitars and vocals — for its size and price.The brand says the FLIP 5 is water-resistant and made from 100 percent recycled plastic. It offers up to 12 hours of playtime, according to JBL, and comes in 14 colors, like Black, Teal and Pink. It received a 4.8-star average rating from more than 49,000 reviews on Amazon.

Vitruvi’s Stone Diffuser is made from matte ceramic and comes in five colors, from a blue-green to a terracotta. It’s designed to add scents to rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand, and comes with an LED light, which Virtuvi says will give a soft, candlelight glow to a room. Virtuvi also sells a plethora of essential oil blendings, like French Lavender and Bergamot. It received a 4.2-star average rating from nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon.

Amazon carries more than 900 fresh cut flowers on its site, including this bouquet of white lilies and pink roses that comes complete with a glass vase. According to Benchmark, these Mother’s Day flowers are shipped as buds and take around two or three days to bloom fully. The bouquet received a 4.4-star average rating from more than 2,500 reviews on Amazon.

If you have a particularly cool mom, consider surprising her with this stylish TikTok-famous robe. This chiffon robe features dramatic sleeves and hemlines with feather trimming. There’s also a belt, in case mom gets cold or otherwise wants to make sure the robe remains wrapped around her. The robe is available in 27 colorways like Fuschia and Royal Blue. It received a 4.4-star average rating from more than 450 reviews on Amazon.

This stainless steel electric bottle opener is the best selling electric wine bottle opener on Amazon and it boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 28,000 reviews. According to the brand, this 1-pound kitchen essential can uncork up to 30 bottles on a single charge — meaning mom shouldn’t have to worry about plugging it back in for a while. (Or for a few hours, at least.)

Your mom can carve out some time for self-care by soaking in a relaxing bath while sipping from her favorite wine glass (or canned beverage, we don’t discriminate). This portable cup holder features a suction cup back that she can place on the wall next to the bathtub or in the shower. It is available in five colorways and boasts a 4.4-star average rating from more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon.

These fleece bedroom slippers from HALLUCI are available in more than 10 colorways, ranging from neutrals like Beige/Pink and Camel to rustic shades like Brown. They have memory foam insoles for comfort, according to the brand, and boast a 4.2-star average rating from more nearly 34,000 reviews on Amazon. (For the best fit, HALLUCI advises sizing up.)

The Foreo Luna 3 is a great gift option for mom if she puts a lot of thought into her skin care routine. Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez said she uses the Foreo Luna 3 twice a day after she applies her facial cleanser — its T-Sonic pulsations shake loose dirt and makeup residue from underneath your pores, according to the brand. She describes the pulses as gentle and soothing (plus, you can choose between 16 different intensities, in case one is too intense — or not intense enough). It has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 2,400 reviews on Amazon.

Good over ear headphones should block out noise and prevent other people from hearing what you’re listening to, as we noted in our guide to the best over ear headphones. The Bose 700 feature 11 noise canceling levels, making it easier than ever for mom to tune the world out or check back in when she feels like her attention is needed. They’re wireless, but they have a cable in case mom might prefer wired listening. They’re also adjustable and have a 4.5-star average rating from more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon.

A raised garden bed is a great option for a mom who doesn’t have a backyard but wants to make room for her favorite plants with the space she does have. Best Choice Product says its Raised Garden Bed is both weather- and warp-resistant, meaning it should persevere through rain and snow. This garden bed comes in two sizes — 5 cubic feet or 8.4 cubic feet — and if mom is looking for portability, there’s one just like it that has wheels. The Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 5,200 reviews on Amazon.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.