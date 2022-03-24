Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Intimates brand Parade quickly gained a large following when it was founded in 2019: Before it even launched, the direct-to-consumer brand had amassed a waitlist of over 70,000 shoppers. A Select reader favorite and often recommended in our coverage, the retailer offers a variety of products, including underwear, bralettes, bodysuits, loungewear and more, in inclusive sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Founder Cami Téllez said that the aim of Parade was to move away from the traditional underwear market that relied on certain standards for “sexiness” paired with a high price tag. Parade says it wants to appeal to all body types at an affordable price (Parade underwear — thongs, hip huggers and boyshorts — ranges from $8 to $15).

Parade's products are made from a variety of comfortable and breathable materials, according to the brand — including cotton lining, mesh, nylon and spandex — in dozens of bright and neutral colors. Some of its signature fabrics include Seamless Universal, which the brand says is smooth, stretchy and seamless, and Silky Mesh, which is made from recycled yarn and features the brand’s FreeStretch elastic waistband.

SKIP AHEAD Parade and sustainability

Parade’s fabric and style offerings have also expanded since its launch. This month, the brand released a new ribbed knit fabric line, Lush Rib, that includes its first-ever dress. Parade also recently introduced the Naked Re:Play Nudes collection featuring underwear for varying skin tones in its signature stretchy and certified recycled Re:Play fabric. At the end of last year, Parade unveiled its SuperSoft fabric, which is made from Tencel — a fiber derived from trees — and features CloudFuse bands, which bond fabric together without hardware or elastic.

Parade’s success has only created more growth for the brand in the past year, including the opening of its first-ever retail store in New York City in December. Last April, the intimates purveyor entered the bra market for the first time after introducing its first-ever bralettes: the Scoop Bralette and Triangle Bralette. Later in the year, the brand tackled the loungewear space, releasing its Cozy Waffle collection and its first pair of leggings in the SuperSoft fabric in time for the holidays. Amid continuous product drops, you’ll often see Parade unveiling limited edition styles throughout the year.

Products from Parade to consider

To give you a better sense of Parade’s products and collections, we compiled some of our favorites, as well as highly rated options we think you'll want to know about.

Parade offers boyshorts in a variety of fabrics, including Universal Seamless, Re:Play, Lush Rib and SuperSoft. The Universal Seamless High Rise Boyshort offers full coverage and is edgeless with minimal side seams, according to the brand. It’s offered in five different colors: pink, black, cream, purple and blue.

One of Parade’s many triangle bralette styles, this newer option from the brand’s Re:Play Naked line comes in five skin tone-inspired colors, including Limestone, Tiger Eye and Clay. The bralette features a stretchy fabric, adjustable straps and the brand’s AirBand waistband that offers more comfortable underboob support, according to Parade.

Part of its new ribbed fabric collection, this High Rise Brief offers a high-cut silhouette and comes in six different colors, including Pine (green), Cloud (white) and Midnight (blue). If you’re looking for other fabric options, check out Parade’s various briefs collections.

Another Lush Rib option, this long sleeve shirt sports a mid-length cut that the brand says can be paired well with high-waisted bottoms. It comes in six colors, including Lilac Freeze (purple), Pine (green) and Teddy (light brown).

This sleeveless bodysuit is made from the brand’s breathable Silky Mesh fabric and features a crewneck cut with a FreeStretch elastic that feels like “wearing nothing,” according to the brand. The bodysuit is offered in 11 different colors, ranging from Bubble Gum (bright pink) to Blackberry (red).

Parade’s entry into the loungewear and sleepwear space started with its Cozy Waffle collection, which is made from a warm, certified recycled waffle knit, according to the brand. The collection’s lounge shorts feature a loose cut, an adjustable drawstring and a 3.5-inch inseam. You can choose between eight different colors, including Matcha (bright green), Mist (light purple) and Espresso (dark brown).

Parade debuted its SuperSoft fabric last year, which the brand says is breathable, temperature-regulating and naturally antimicrobial. The SuperSoft Sleep Pants are semi-sheer and feature a loose fit and a soft elastic waistband for added comfort, according to the brand. The pants are available in nine colors, including Fresh Lavender, Wild Sage and Midnight.

Parade’s commitment to sustainability

A notable theme throughout Parade’s product lines is an emphasis on sustainability. According to the brand, all of the packaging is either biodegradable or recyclable and its products are made of up to 95 percent recycled materials — the brand pledged to increase this to 100 percent by 2023. Parade also says its fabrics are all OEKO-TEX certified, which means they’ve been tested for harmful substances by an independent OEKO-TEX partner institute.

Parade has also partnered with recycling company Terracycle to introduce Second Life by Parade, a recycling program that lets you mail back your old underwear in an effort to prevent it from ending up in landfills. The underwear is then used to create new recycled items like furniture and bedding, according to Parade. The process is simple:

Order a recycling kit through the brand’s website Fill the bag with clean, unwanted underwear (Parade notes it doesn’t accept bras or swimsuits) Ship it back to Parade’s warehouse with a shipping label they provide.

And as an added bonus, Parade offers a 20 percent discount sitewide for participants.

