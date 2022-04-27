Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is officially live. The two-day sale runs through April 28, and while the sale is live, shoppers will find substantial deals on furniture, appliances, bedding and more. Those looking to update their outdoor spaces can find deals on outdoor furniture and gas grills, while shoppers looking to spruce up their decor can find deals on wall art, rugs and home accents. Kitchen goods are also on sale, including cookware, mixers and more.

To help you comb through all the Way Day offers, we’ve rounded up sales worth considering and highlighted deals on Select reader and staff favorites as well as products we think you’ll love. Using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, we also verified that these are worthwhile deals.

Best Wayfair Way Day 2022 sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Best Wayfair Way Day 2022 deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best Way Day deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in and products we think readers might be interested in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.

According to experts, bidets can be better for your body and the environment. This bidet features a heated seat, water pressure control and an attached side control panel. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and is at its lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This propane-fueled fire pit features decorative siding to hide the propane tank (which you have to buy separately) and an adjustable flame. The brand says that the fire pit is for outdoor use only and should not be used on a wooden deck. It boasts a 4.6-star average rating from over 5,300 reviews on Wayfair.

This highly rated microfiber sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and four pillowcase covers. Wayfair says the fabric is hypoallergenic and the product is OEKO-TEX certified. These sheets have a 4.6-star average rating from over 59,700 reviews on Wayfair and are a Way Day favorite from last year, according to the retailer.

This outdoor couch is made up of three sectional pieces that can be arranged into an L-shape. It comes with cushions and the tools necessary for assembly. Additionally, the cushion covers are machine-washable and both the cushions and rattan covering are water-resistant, according to the brand. The sectional is available at its lowest price in the last three months, according to Honey.

If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor seating for the spring and summer, this folding adirondack chair is made of all-weather plastic and can hold up to 300 pounds, according to the brand. It has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 1,100 reviews on Wayfair and it’s currently at its lowest price in the last three months, according to Honey.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.