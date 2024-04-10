This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will update this article monthly with new releases we think you should know about.

Home launches

iRobot makes some of the best robot vacuums, and this new model is one of their lowest priced. Like other models, you can use the iRobot Home app to adjust and schedule cleaning routines, including options to activate the robot when you leave your home. Compared to the previous Roomba 600 series, the Essential series has more suction power and 25% better dirt pickup on hardwood floors, according to the brand. It also has a longer battery life, 120 minutes, up from 90 minutes. For $25 more, you can get the Combo Essential robot, which has a wet mop.

Bearaby’s weighted stuffed animals are some of our favorites, and the brand added four new 3.5-pound characters to its collection: Cody Cow, Suzy Sloth. Darcy Dog and Daisy Dino. They have huggable, heavy bellies filled with Terraclay, a natural material, and are covered in a soft cotton knit material. The stuffed animals’ large paws are squishy, acting as a built-in stress ball.

Bearaby sent Rebecca Rodriguez, NBC Select editorial projects manager, one of its Bearabuddies, Cody Cow, to try. “Aside from being the cutest thing ever, cuddling Cody Cow has made me feel more at ease before falling asleep. When I put Cody Cow on my chest, I can feel my heart rate slowing down,” she says. “I hold the weighted stuffed animal while I’m sleeping every night and he is now a permanent resident of my bed. Sometimes I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and find my husband cuddling him.”

Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

Avocado Green Down Bedding Collection

Avocado Green, which makes one of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses and mattress toppers, released a Down Bedding Collection with two products: a duvet insert and a pillow. Both items have a soft sateen shell and are made with down feathers that are Responsible Down Standard-certified, meaning they come from ducks and geese treated humanely, according to the brand. The baffle box duvet insert is available in lightweight and all-season weights, and the pillow comes in three styles: soft, medium and firm.

Heirloom Tencel is Parachute’s newest fabrication — a blend of Tencel lyocell and linen. According to the brand, the material is buttery-soft, durable, breathable and temperature-regulating and has a lived-in look. You can purchase bedding like sheets, a duvet cover, and shams made from Heirloom Tencel in two colors: white with black stitching and Bone with Canyon stitching.

Ikea’s new outdoor collection includes 24 items with bright, colorful patterns, including tablecloths, cushions, rugs and throws. Outdoor dining ware, such as serving glasses and charcuterie boards, is also included in the collection.

We know a thing or two about pets (see our Pet Awards or Casper dog bed review to start), and there are about a dozen cat and dog owners across NBC Select. Ikea’s new pet collection has many of us reconsidering our decor. The collection offers 30 items including beds, houses, toys, cushions and food bowls.

Dreo fans

Home appliance brand Dreo released two new fans this month: the Purifier Tower Fan 710S and the Polyfan 704S. The Purifier Tower Fan is an air purifier and tower fan in one, and it has two motors, each of which you can control independently. That means you can use just the air purifier, just the fan or both at the same time. The Polyfan, on the other hand, vertically and horizontally oscillates, designed to be quiet while cooling your home. You can control these fans, set schedules and customize their settings via the Dreo app.

Kitchen launches

The Always Pan Pro is the newest version of Our Place’s most popular piece of cookware. Instead of being coated in chemicals to make it nonstick, the pan is designed with the brand’s proprietary NoCo, or no coating. It’s built from titanium and has a pattern pressed into the cooking surface that’s naturally hydrophobic, according to Our Place. This allows your food to release when it’s ready to be moved. The dishwasher-safe pan is compatible with all cooktops and can withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with a modular lid as well as a nesting beechwood spatula.

The Infizz Fusion is Breville’s first carbonator that you can use to make any beverage fizzy, including water, juice, wine, coffee and flat soda. The appliance doesn’t require power or batteries, and it comes with 32-ounce bottles and a FusionCap that allows you to control how much carbonation you add to drinks. The cap also preserves fizz while storing beverages or taking them on the go. You need to add a CO2 canister to the InFizz Fusion to use it, and later this spring, customers can join Breville’s CO2 Refill Club. Members can send empty CO2 canisters to Breville using a prepaid label and receive two full canisters in return.

Caraway added four specialty pans to its cookware collection, all made with the brand’s nonstick, non-toxic ceramic coating. They’re oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and stovetop agnostic, too. The collection includes a 2-quart Petite Cooker, 4-quart Stir Fry Pan, 6-quart Rondeau and 12-quart Stock Pot. You can purchase items á la carte or as a set with a storage organizer.

Caraway sent Malin its Petite Cooker to try, quickly earning a permanent spot on her stovetop. “I usually only cook for myself, and making rice or pasta in a large pot is not convenient. This mini pot, however, is the perfect size for a few servings of grains,” she says. “It’s also adorable, so looking at it makes me feel encouraged to cook.”

Courtesy Zoe Malin

If you plan on having picnics or barbecues this summer, you’ll need a reliable cooler to transport food. Calpak launched its first soft-sided cooler in two sizes: 8L, which holds up to 11 12-ounce cans, and 17L, which holds up to 32 12-ounce cans laid horizontally. The interior is insulated, and the exterior is covered in a durable material, both of which are water-resistant. The cooler comes with a removable crossbody strap and handles, and it’s designed with multiple pockets to hold utensils, small snacks and more.

KitchenAid Espresso Collection

KitchenAid recently debuted multiple espresso machines, including one semi-automatic and three fully automatic appliances. The semi-automatic espresso machine has a built-in burr grinder and steam wand. It helps you dose one or two shots of espresso at the press of a button, plus it comes with accessories like a milk pitcher, portafilter, tamper and priming brush. Each of the fully automatic espresso machines — the KF6, KF7 and KF8 — lets you customize elements of your beverage like its strength and temperature. You can create multiple profiles through the appliance, allowing different people to save their favorite recipes.

Fitness launches

Malin and Rabinowitz have been trying this running shoe, which the brand sent them, for about a month. They’re available in men’s and women’s sizes. Aesthetics are not essential to a great pair of running shoes, but they love the chunky, swooshing 90s style of the Floatzig 1. “These shoes have been fun to run in, striking a good balance between cushion and speed that most people can enjoy,” says Rabinowitz. Malin added that she’s received compliments on the running shoes while jogging in Central Park or wearing them with jeans to run errands. They keep her feet comfortable and don’t feel heavy or bulky.

Leisure launches

Gone are the days of single-use Post-Its — you can use Rocketbook’s sticky notes repeatedly. After writing on them with the included pen, wipe away your note or doodle with a microfiber cloth and spritz of water. The sticky notes are also made with a re-stickable adhesive so that you can move them around your home or office. They come in a pack of 15 with a carrying case, and you can save a digital copy of your notes via the Rocketbook app.

Lego Ideas sets are inspired by and voted on for production by fans, and are often some of the most creative and imaginative available, says Rabinowitz. (Take this Lego Typewriter, for example.) This set is a crossover with Dungeons & Dragons and has a buildable tavern, dungeon, tower and red dragon. It also comes with six minifigures and three monster figures. The set is 3,745 pieces and is best for builders ages 18 and up, according to the brand.

