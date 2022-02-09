New & Notable from Post-It, prAna and Freck Beauty

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Peloton is once again making headlines, this time for replacing its CEO and cutting nearly 3,000 jobs — this amid rumors that Amazon, Apple and Nike might acquire it. And speaking of acquisitions, budget airlines Spirit and Frontier announced they’ll be merging. For travelers looking to get away on a bargain, the airlines expect to finalize the deal later this year, forming the fifth-largest airline in America in the process.

Doordash is offering free same-day flower delivery starting today — same-day flower delivery is especially useful this week: Valentine’s Day is this Monday. In case you missed it on Select, we’ve been recommending the best gift ideas for any valentine, as well as worthy options across candy and chocolate, gifts under $25 and gifts for her.

Today, we're highlighting a yoga mat from prAna, a new Post-It collection and jet-black eyeliner from Freck Beauty.

prAna, a brand known for making sustainable clothing, released the Verde Yoga Mat recently. According to the company, the mat features an anti-slip grip, is made of FSC and recycled rubber and has an organic cotton scrim to prevent stretching. It's available in two sizes: standard — which comes in Glogg, Nautical, Black and Cargo Green — and large — which comes in Black and Cargo Green.

Post-It, well known worldwide for its sticky notes, released its new collection of notes, pads and accessories: Noted by Post-It. The collection doesn’t just include sticky notes — it has a variety of products, including sticky notes, notepads, notebooks, pens, pen pouches and gift box sets. The brand also sells a caddy to keep everything organized. The collection is currently available at Target.

Freck Beauty has gone viral for its freckle products, but the company sells a variety of beauty products, including this new Lashrocket Liner jet black liquid eyeliner. According to the company, the black color is dark enough to still appear black on people with fair/pinkish skin (on whom sometimes black can look blue).

