You don’t need to spend exorbitant amounts of money on a Valentine’s Day gift to make your loved ones happy. In fact, they might even prefer that you pick something more affordable: In a 2022 Valentine’s Day survey conducted by WalletHub, 54 percent of respondents said they would break up with their partner if they were irresponsible spenders and 53 percent said poor spending habits were more of a turnoff than bad breath.

At Select, we’re here to help you make the best of both worlds, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts under $25. We consulted our previous coverage, included a few staff picks and gathered other highly rated picks from notable brands.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts under $25

There are plenty of pieces of jewelry that you can snag at an affordable price for your valentine. This necklace from Stella & Haas can even be customized — you can add your special someone’s initial to the pendant. It’s made of stainless steel and plated with 18K gold, according to the brand. Stella and Haas, the company that makes the necklace, is Black women-owned, too.

This Dash Mini Waffle Maker comes with a heart-shaped nonstick iron, so every morning at breakfast time, your valentine can be reminded of how much you care about them. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 190,000 reviews on Amazon.

This build-your-own cocktail kit comes with bitters, Demerara sugar, a jigger, a recipe card, a bar spoon and a coaster — once you add bourbon or rye, you have your own Old Fashioned cocktail. The company also sells Bloody Mary, Champagne cocktail, gin and tonic, hot toddy, Italian spritz, margarita and Moscow mule kits.

Another custom jewelry piece, this bracelet comes in silver, gold and rose colors and you can add up to six characters (if you keep it at three or fewer, you can stay under $25). The bracelet has a 4.9-star average rating based on 856 reviews on Etsy.

Popular Swiss chocolatier Lindt has this classic flower-decorated heart-shaped box of truffles available this year for Valentine’s Day. The box comes with 19 pieces of chocolate, including dark caramel, milk hazelnut and white chocolate truffles.

The giant Hershey’s Kiss is a solid deal for chocolate lovers: This 6-pack contains six 7-ounce milk chocolate Kisses and it’s available for under $25. The giant Kisses have a 4.4-star average rating from over 2,000 Amazon reviews.

What if I told you that you could buy flowers that last forever? They might not be real flowers, but just like the love you have for your valentine, these blooms will never wither. These artificial roses come in both red and white colors and have silk petals and plastic stems. They have a 4.3-star average rating from over 100 reviews on Amazon.

A personal favorite of mine, this dry and light Pinot Grigio white wine has long been my go-to for special occasions (and random weeknights), and it’s available in an extra large 1.5-liter bottle for less than $25. Drizly users gave the wine a 4.7-star average rating based on over 150 reviews.

These mandala succulent plant pots come in fun designs and in several four- and six-pack options. The pots are 3 inches tall and 3 inches long, and each one comes with its own bamboo tray, which the company says helps collect drainage and lost soil. The pots also have drainage holes to prevent your plant from being over watered, according to the company. They have a 4.7-star average rating from over 270 reviews on Amazon.

This latte sampler contains five flavors of Copper Cow Coffee’s popular Vietnamese pour over-style coffee — Black, Churro, Lavender, Salted Caramel and Vanilla — as well as five packets of sweetened condensed milk. The sampler has a 4.8-star average rating based on over 110 reviews on the company’s website.

This picture frame measures 6.5 inches by 8.5 inches and holds a 4-inch by 6-inch photo, according to the brand. The frame is customizable — you can add you and your valentine’s names to pair with the frame’s heart decorations. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 280 reviews on Amazon.

These candles are customizable — you can choose three scents from a list of over 130, including bourbon, cedar, goji berry, orange, peppercorn, vanilla and more. The 8-ounce candle has a burn time of 60 hours, according to the company, and is made of a soy wax blend and natural oils. Penn & Beech doesn’t display ratings on its site, but the brand’s Indianapolis, Indiana, storefront has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 170 reviews on Yelp.

Select editor Justin Krajeski owns this bulb and appreciates its simplicity and convenience. The company says the bulb can shine millions of colors, and you can change the bulb to any one of those colors straight from the WiZ app. The bulb also is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri Shortcuts. It has a 4-star average rating from over 700 reviews at Home Depot.

This card from Lovepop isn’t just any card. Once you open it, a 3D paper Japanese maple tree pops before your eyes. The inside of the card also has leaf designs, giving the appearance that the tree is shedding its leaves. You can purchase the card blank, or for an extra $5, you can have the company add a photo and message. It has a 4.9-star average rating from over 770 reviews on Lovepop.

This Hoya Kerrii plant — known by many as the Hoya Heart due to its shape — comes with a decorative pot (you can choose the classic “Love” pot or the funny “Life would succ without you” style). On Amazon, it has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews.

