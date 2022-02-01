Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

It may feel like New Year’s Eve was just yesterday — where does the time go? — but we are already in the second month of 2022, which means it’s time to start thinking about the most romantic time of the year: Valentine’s Day. Many people seem to be delaying their preparations, though: According to a survey from RetailMeNot, one in 10 Americans plans on waiting until the last minute to buy a Valentine’s Day gift for their partner. However, with Covid outbreaks continuing to shut down shipping ports around the world and delay shipments, you may want to order your gifts sooner than later to ensure they actually arrive by Feb. 14.

Whether you’re shopping for your partner or your pal, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts across various price points that we think they’ll love.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts in 2022

This year, upgrade your typical Valentine’s Day chocolates gift to something a little more unique (and flaky) with these croissants from Angelina Bakery in New York City. The croissants come in an 8-pack, and you can choose to include up to four types — options include Almond, Pain Au Chocolat, Plain, Nutella and Raspberry. According to Goldbelly, the croissants can be stored in the freezer for up to six months and are ready to eat after three to six minutes of reheating in the oven.

Watches are a timeless accessory — pun intended — that can work with virtually any ensemble. And whether they have dozens of timepieces already or just a few staples, VINCERO is a fashion-forward brand to consider this Valentine’s Day: It’s Climate Neutral certified, which means it worked with the nonprofit to create a plan to offset its carbon emissions. The Chrono S model, one of the brand’s bestsellers, is made with scratch-resistant, sapphire-coated crystal glass and surgical grade stainless steel, according to the brand. For a personalized touch, you can add an engraving for an additional $40.

Jewelry is a popular and coveted Valentine’s Day gift — in the survey from RetailMeNot, 23 percent of respondents said they’d like to receive jewelry as a gift on Valentine’s Day. This necklace from Black women-owned brand Stella & Haas allows you to add a personal touch to the gift by including their initial on the pendant.

The Blanket Robe is one of three new lounge items from Casper’s Snoozewear collection, designed to help shoppers fall asleep more comfortably. The cotton, poly fill robe has a duvet-like design so you can feel like you’re wearing a blanket all around the house, according to the brand. Casper sent me a Blanket Robe to try out, and it’s been great for lazing around the house, especially in the colder winter months.

This thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift doubles as an activity you can do together. The candle making kit comes with soy wax, essential oil, three metal tins and three wicks, which is everything you should need to make your candles, according to the retailer.

If you know that a little bit of personalization will go a long way, this calendar from Artifact Uprising is a great option. The desk calendar comes with a solid brass easel and 12 calendar sheets, each of which you can customize with a photo and font of your choosing. If the gift is a hit, you can surprise them next year with refills for the calendar adorned with new pictures.

If the idea of stepping foot in a spa during the pandemic gives them anxiety, treat them to a spa experience right at home with a gift card from Soothe. The app connects you with professionals in your area who will come right to your house and deliver the service of your choosing. Services offered include massages, facials and haircuts, though availability depends on where you’re located.

Covid has made in-person experiences less realistic for many, but a virtual cooking class is an equally wonderful option that you can do right from your kitchen at home. The Table Less Traveled offers small classes with 15 people maximum so you can interact with the instructor and ask questions, and each class is taught by a chef from somewhere around the world. If you aren’t sure which class will work with their schedule yet, you can also buy them a gift certificate to redeem later.

Crocs are making a comeback in a major way — the brand predicts that its 2021 sales climbed 67 percent from 2020. Whether or not you’re shopping for a fashion-forward valentine, these faux fur-lined Crocs — available in both men’s and women’s sizes — can keep their feet cozy when they run errands and lounge around the house. The shoes feature cushioned footbeds and Croslite foam outsoles for added support and comfort, according to the brand.

If you ask any fashionmonger what the accessory of the season is, chances are they’re going to mention Acne Studios’ statement scarves. According to streetwear blog Highsnobiety, the fashion house has been centering looks around its scarves since 2015 — since then, the brand’s scarves have been a winter staple in the fashion space. This oversized scarf, made from alpaca, wool nylon and mohair, is a fun pop of color for any winter ensemble.

The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is compact enough for hikes and runs but also stylish enough to wear with everyday getups. The bag has several zippered pockets to hold your essentials and, according to the brand, it’s made with water-repellent fabric. It comes in eight different colors, including Pink Pastel and Asphalt Grey.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is an industry staple, say hair stylists we consulted for our guide to the best blow dryers. The hair dryer comes with five attachments: the wide-tooth comb, flyaway attachment, gentle air attachment, diffuser and styling concentrator.

Weighted blankets are popular among Select readers, and they make a great gift for anyone looking to add more R&R into their daily routine. This option from Degrees of Comfort comes with two duvets: CozyHeat to stay toasty during the wintertime and CoolMax for hotter nights. There are nine weights to choose from, ranging from 6 pounds for small children up to 30 pounds for taller adults.

Soaking salts can add soothing scents to a relaxing bath time experience, turning the bathroom into a spa-like environment. This set comes with two types of soaking salts sourced from the Pacific Ocean: Blue Clay + Eucalyptus Soaking Salts and Ylang Ylang + Vanilla Soaking Salts.

Even if they have an entire cabinet filled with mugs, the Ember Mug might be exactly what they’re looking for. This smart mug is designed to keep liquids warm at a designated temperature between 120 degrees Fahrenheit and 145 degrees Fahrenheit with a battery life up to 90 minutes for the 10-ounce mug and up to 80 minutes for the 14-ounce mug, according to the brand. Select writer Mili Godio received this mug for Christmas and said it’s “been a blessing during cold winters working from home.”

