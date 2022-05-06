New & Notable from prAna, Sorel and Zinus

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you’re looking for matching mother-daughter outfits, activewear brand Fabletics just launched its Mom and Me women’s and girl’s collection for Mother’s Day. The new line includes the Anywhere High Waisted Short, Rhea Oversized Crew, Manon Sweatshirt Dress and more, each available in regular and mini sizes. Fabletics says 100 percent of proceeds from the collection will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit fighting childhood hunger. We recommended the brand in our guide to the best sports bras.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so we’ve been scouring the internet to find the best gifts for mom. We also asked our own moms to recommend mom-approved gift ideas. And since Mother’s Day is only two days away, a few last-minute gift ideas might be useful if you haven’t prepared.

Sustainable clothing brand prAna and footwear brand Sorel teamed up to launch a limited edition collection of activewear and footwear. All of the shoes in the collection include foam sourced from algae, and the clothing is made from sustainable fabrics like recycled polyester, recycled nylon and Tencel Modal fabric. The collection is split across the prAna and Sorel websites.

We’ve recommended prAna in our guides to the best UPF hats and skorts, and we’ve recommended Sorel in our guide to the best snow boots.

Zinus updated its Savannah outdoor furniture collection with “weather-resistant” bamboo and “rust-proof” aluminum, the brand says. The modular collection — which includes the Outdoor Loveseat with Reversible Side Table, Outdoor Corner Seat and Outdoor Ottoman — is customizable and new this year. (Note the Corner Seat and Ottoman don’t use bamboo, though.) Returning is the Conversation Set — including the Outdoor Loveseat, Outdoor Sofa, Outdoor Armchairs and the Outdoor Coffee Table — which also features the materials. Well known for its mattresses, Zinus also launched a line of Luxe mattresses recently.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

​Adidas is offering up to 30% off with code SAVEMORE through May 10. Macy's is offering up to an extra 25% off select items with code MOM through May 8. ​Coach is offering 25% off select items with code SAVE25 through May 8.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.