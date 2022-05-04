Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Mother’s Day is just a few days away— so if you haven’t started thinking about gifts for the mother figures in your life quite yet, you may want to get a plan in place. Fear not: We’ve rounded up 18 delightful options from multiple retailers that offer fast shipping if you need a gift to arrive quickly Mother’s Day.

If she’s been experimenting with new recipes recently, she may love an all-encompassing cooking appliance like the user-friendly Instant Pot. Or maybe she’s a comfort seeker who would love a new pair of cushy kicks for springtime cleaning. We also have popular, affordable options for the tech loving-Mom or the skin care guru. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic bouquet of flowers. Below, our top picks for the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

Best last-minute Mother's Day gifts

We sourced these highly rated gift recommendations based on Select reader interest and included a few picks from our shopping guides. These gift ideas all have rapid shipping options, so they should arrive in time for Mother’s Day — even if you didn’t plan far in advance.

The Philips SmartSleep Alarm Clock is designed to help you wake up feeling more refreshed, great for busy moms with too much on their plate. It gradually lights up 30 minutes before a requested wake-up time, mimicking the natural sunrise, before reaching full brightness. Psychotherapist Lindsey Huttner previously told Select that using a sleep tracker, like the one available on the companion Philips SleepMapper app, is the best cure for sleeplessness.

Select writer Michelle Rostamian loves this SPF oil from Supergoop for her dry skin. The dual moisturizer and sunscreen is SPF 40 and has three main ingredients to help combat dry skin: hyaluronic acid — to draw water to the skin — squalene — which acts as a barrier to seal in moisture — and ceramides — which similarly help your skin retain moisture. It’s also a chemical sunscreen rather than a mineral one, so it won't leave behind a white cast, sit on top of the skin or produce a greasy residue,” Rostamian said.

This smart speaker is one of the best smart home gifts for the bedroom. Featuring a compact design that should easily fit on a nightstand, the Echo Dot can do everything from control your household thermostat to hands-free calling. It’s also compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and others so your mom can easily play her favorite songs.

The Apple AirTag — which your mom can attach to her purse or wallet, for example — uses a Bluetooth signal to give her the precise location of whatever belongings she may have misplaced. The AirTag also comes in a special Hermes Key Ring, for the more fashionable (yet still absent-minded) mom. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 40,000 reviews on Amazon.

These TOMS shoes, one of our favorite eco-friendly sneakers, are comfortable and versatile for any mom who’s sustainability-conscious and always on the go. The shoes are part of the brand’s Earthwise collection, which includes footwear made with chemical-free plant dye, organic cotton, wood pulp and regenerated nylon crafted from recovered fabric scraps, according to the brand. The shoes have an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 50 reviews on Tom’s.

On days when your mom needs to take her coffee to go, this popular 30-ounce tumbler from Yeti can keep her drink hot, according to the brand. The dishwasher-safe tumbler comes in fun colors like Seafoam and Prickly Pear Pink, and you can add customizations on Yeti’s website for a fee, like a monogram or a sweet message.

Help your mom achieve a more luxurious night’s sleep with this silk pillowcase from Slip. It’s crafted with pure silk and boasts a wrinkle-free design, according to the brand. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Caren Campbell also previously told us that silk is “less irritating to the skin” compared to other fabrics. It comes in over a dozen colors, including Desert Rose, Silver and Dusk. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 890 reviews on Nordstrom.

We recommended this pillow in our guides to pillows and pillows for side sleepers. It has adaptive and removable memory foam fill — all you have to do is unzip the pillow to add or subtract fill, adjusting its loft and feel to your desired level. The pillow has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 49,000 reviews on Amazon. The company also offers a 30-day return policy.

The Gravity weighted blanket is one of our favorite weighted blankets. It has a soft, micro-fleece exterior and an interior filled with glass beads that can help your mom relax before bedtime. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 900 reviews on Amazon.

At the end of the day, nothing beats a bouquet of fresh flowers delivered directly to your mom’s door. This arrangement includes roses, daisies, lilies, carnations and assorted greenery. You can also find more flower delivery options in our Mother's Day flower bouquet shopping guide.

If your mom loves to make great meals quickly, the Instant Pot may be a good Mother’s Day gift. We discuss several of the brand’s electric pressure cookers models in our Instant Pot buying guide, but recommend this 6-quart version for moms cooking for many or meal prepping for the week. Instant Pot also sells separate accessories for the kitchen appliance, including a steamer basket and a springform cake pan. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 145,000 reviews on Amazon.

This gift set from Rituals can help your mom relax and nourish her skin. It includes the brand’s best selling cherry blossom-scented body scrub, foaming shower gel, body cream and hand wash. All of the products are made with rice milk and jojoba seed oil for softer, more moisturized skin, the brand says.

The KeepCup reusable cup is crafted from durable tempered glass, natural cork and alloy. The thick wall of cork keeps hands safe from burns while sipping and the pop-top closure helps prevent spills while on the go, according to KeepCup.

The Kindle Paperwhite is a great gift for any mom who’s a bookworm. It’s IPX8 water-resistant and glare-free and its long-lasting battery (10 weeks on one charge, according to Amazon) and 300-pixel-per-inch resolution make it a joy to read from, whether on a sunny beach or tucked in bed. “I can read whatever I want, wherever and whenever I please,” Select writer Kirsten Akens said. “With a few taps, I can increase or decrease font sizes, line spacing and page margins. I can select different font styles — from serifed options to sans and back again, depending on my mood.” The newest Paperwhites are even larger (6.8 inches vs 6 inches in diameter), while still weighing less than most hardcover or paperback books. This model has a 4.7-star average rating from over 8,000 reviews on Amazon.

One of our favorite digital picture frames, this touchscreen frame has 16GB of storage (in other words, the brand says it can store up to 40,000 photos) and an HD resolution of 1280 by 800 pixels. You can flip the frame to switch it from portrait to landscape mode and use the Dragon Touch app, email, an SD card or a USB drive to share photos. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 8,700 reviews on Amazon.

One of our favorite chocolate gifts, this Champagne-and-truffles gift basket comes in a faux-leather basket and has Belgian chocolates, chocolate graham crackers, French truffles, key lime coolers and your choice of four sparkling wines: Dom Perignon, La Marca Prosecco, Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

If your mom is a fan of crafting and everything DIY, she might like the popular Cricut Joy machine. She can use the machine to make everything from vinyl decals and labels to custom cards and banners. The machine can cut more than 50 materials, including paper, vinyl and cardstock, the brand says. If your mom is already a Cricut enthusiast, larger versions of the machine — like the Cricut Explore Air 2 — allow for larger or more intricate projects. It has a 4.8-star average rating from over 14,000 reviews on Amazon.

Fitness apparel brand Outdoor Voices’ popular Exercise Dress includes features like adjustable back straps and two phone-friendly side pockets. The dress has built-in liner shorts for extra coverage during workouts and active outings, plus it comes in fun colors like Kalamata, Pinot and Dusty Blue. It’s available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL. The dress has a 4.6-star average rating from over 4,000 reviews on Outdoor Voices.

