Outdoor Voices exercise dresses

Outdoor Voices is marking five years since the release of its original exercise dress, and in commemoration, the brand is discounting it by 20%, as well as debuting two new styles.

Outdoor Voices took inspiration from its Doing Things Bra to design this new exercise dress that molds to your body. It’s made from the brand’s TechSweat fabric, a combination of nylon, lycra and polyester. The dress has a built-in racerback shelf bra with removable padding and mesh detailing that allows air to circulate throughout. There’s a bodysuit liner under the dress with pockets on the shorts to store your phone or keys. The shorts also have sticky grippers on the gem so they don’t roll up. You can purchase this dress in sizes XS to XXXL.

The Doubles Dress is a flowy style with a pleated skirt and a form-fitting top. You can customize the dress’s fit with the adjustable straps, and convert them to be straight or cross-cross. The Doubles Dress — which is made from recycled polyester and spandex — also has a bodysuit liner with pockets and sticky grippers on its shorts. You can purchase the Doubles Dress in XXS to XL sizes — the brand recommends sizing up since it tends to run small.

Asics makes some of our favorite shoes for walking and running, and the Gel-Kayano series is a top-rated bestseller on Asics and Amazon. The new Gel-Kayano 30 is a running shoe made with stability in mind. It has a wider platform, extra cushioning and an increased stack height compared to the previous iteration, according to the brand. The Gel-Kayano 30 is available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Olaplex created this mist to protect hair from heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and speed up blow drying time. You can apply the mist to wet or dry hair, as well as all hair types. The mist also adds body and bounce, plus makes hair soft and shiny, according to the brand.

Lifestraw’s original portable water filter was a bestseller from Amazon Prime Day 2023, and this new filter from the brand is its most compact yet at about 48 grams. The Solo is part of the Peak Series collection, which has an enhanced filter that reduces clogging, click-to-close caps and screw-threading on the bottom for attaching to most screw-top plastic bottles, according to the brand.

This training shoe is the outdoor version of Reebok’s Nano X3 training shoe, hence the adventure naming. The knobby tread boosts grip while the water-resistant mesh keeps water out during inclement weather, according to the brand. Its midsole provides stability and cushioning for weight lifting, jumping and light running, says Reebok. The shoes are available for men and women.

One Stripe Chai — one of our favorite AAPI-owned beverage brands — debuted its first coffee product in collaboration with Yes Plz Coffee, which is also an AAPI-owned business. The Chai Coffee blend represents the duality of the founders’ identities: Chai is a traditional beverage consumed in South Asian homes, while coffee is often Americans' drink of choice. The Chai Coffee blend is made with Yes Plz Coffee’s espresso brew and black tea, plus spices like cardamom, black pepper and ginger. You can brew it over the stovetop or using a manual drip or French press, and drink it hot or cold.

Earth Rated — whose wipes are a Select Pet Awards winner — launched a collection of dog toys made from durable natural rubber. Some of the toys are meant to mentally stimulate pets and prevent boredom, while others encourage physical activity. The collection includes five toys in total: a chew toy, flying disk, tug-of-war toy, ball and treat dispensing toy. Each toy comes in multiple sizes and is top-rack dishwasher safe.

The Cleanse is a face wash and makeup remover in one. It’s designed to remove dirt, makeup and sunscreen from the skin, gently stripping it bare so you have a fresh face. The foaming cleanser contains a hydrating sugar complex that adds moisture to the skin, as well as plant-based surfactants that create a soft lather. It’s fragrance-free and comes in a recyclable pump bottle.

Lumos makes some of our favorite bike helmets, and this new model is built with enhanced protection to meet NTA-8776 certification, a set of Dutch standards meant to provide protection for powered vehicles (like e-bikes) traveling at 20 mph or higher. Unlike Lumos’ other helmets, this one has both front and rear turn signal lights, a retractable visor and a magnetic neck strap buckle. It has automatic brake lights in the rear and comes with a small remote control for activating the turn signals.

Kiki, a new beauty brand that lets shoppers vote for items they want to be released, launched its first product: a click-pen filled with peel-off nail polish. The polish has a water-based formula and it dries in less than five minutes, says associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who tried it after the brand sent her a sample. You can easily remove the nail polish by peeling it off nails, eliminating the need for nail polish remover. The aluminum click-pen the polish comes in is recyclable and refillable.

You can currently pre-order Kiki’s nail polish in matte black and gloss white, as well as pearl, a shade shoppers voted on. If you sign up for a free Kiki account, you can participate in voting on the next color to be added to the collection.

Brooks enhanced the design of its Cascadia 17 trail running shoes to make them even more supportive and stabilizing for those logging miles on changing terrain. The sneakers are built with the brand’s Trail Adapt System, which includes lightweight cushioning, a protective plate that helps the shoes respond to the trail’s surface and outsole pads that aid your balance on uneven ground. The grippy outsole also adds traction on wet or dry surfaces. You can purchase these trail running sneakers in men’s and women’s sizes.

The Cloudboom Echo 3 is On’s marathon racing shoe. It has a carbon speed board inside the rocker-shaped footbed that helps propel you forward, according to the brand. The men’s version weighs 215 grams and the women’s version weighs 188, much lighter than your typical everyday running shoe. This shoe is not meant for everyday training, the brand’s popular Cloudrunner or Cloudsurfer shoes are a better fit for casual runs. The Cloudboom Echo 3 is available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Why trust Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think Select readers should know about. They include products from brand’s Select previously covered, or brands Select staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their experience with items.

