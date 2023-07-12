Amazon Prime Day is halfway over but there are still plenty of sales and deals for you to take advantage of on day two. The annual sales event, which takes place this year from July 11 to 12, has given us great deals on tech, home and kitchen, beauty and wellness and even a major discount on Apple products.
To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled the most purchased deals according to our readers from day one of Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day 2023 bestsellers
Below, we’re sharing the Prime Day bestsellers deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Amazon Smart Plug
- 4.7-star average rating from 542,997 reviews on Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
- 4.6-star average rating from 77,526 reviews on Amazon
iWalk Small Portable Charger
- 4.3-star average rating from 25,652 reviews on Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook
- 4.8-star average rating from 4,757 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station for Apple
- 4.6-star average rating from 3,021 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
- 4.6-star average rating from 62,939 ratings reviews on Amazon
FYY Electronics Organizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 4,202 reviews on Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- 4.6-star average rating from 27,923 reviews on Amazon
MyQ Chamberlain Smart Wireless Garage Control
- 4.4-star average rating from 89,798 reviews on Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush
- 4.7-star average rating from 12,636 reviews on Amazon
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
- 4.7-star average rating from 10,488 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- 4.8-star average rating from 109,560 reviews on Amazon
Gemice Travel Bottles
- 4.5-star average rating from 9,673 reviews
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
- 4.7-star average rating from 130,935 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
Blink Video Doorbell
- 4.3-star average rating from 106,033 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
