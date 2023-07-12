IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
14+ bestsellers from day two of Amazon Prime Day 2023

From smart plugs and lip masks to teeth whitening strips, portable chargers and more here’s what Select readers bought during day two of Amazon Prime Day.
Here are what readers are buying from Select’s Amazon Prime Day coverage.
By Carolyn Chun

Amazon Prime Day is halfway over but there are still plenty of sales and deals for you to take advantage of on day two. The annual sales event, which takes place this year from July 11 to 12, has given us great deals on tech, home and kitchen, beauty and wellness and even a major discount on Apple products.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled the most purchased deals according to our readers from day one of Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day 2023 bestsellers

Below, we’re sharing the Prime Day bestsellers deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Amazon Smart Plug

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

iWalk Small Portable Charger

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook

Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station for Apple

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

FYY Electronics Organizer

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

MyQ Chamberlain Smart Wireless Garage Control

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Gemice Travel Bottles

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Blink Video Doorbell

Carolyn Chun

Carolyn Chun is a NBC Page on assignment with Select on NBC News.