New & Notable from Ruggable and Uncommon Goods

If you’re a tech wizard, you can finally fix your iPhone yourself rather than take it to a store for spare parts. Apple is now offering self-service repair for iPhone users in the U.S., specifically for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and third-generation iPhone SE, for which users can buy parts and tools to repair their own phones. Apple began allowing third-party shops to repair iPhones in 2019, and this new program may signal the company’s hardware is becoming more “open-source,” in a sense — before 2019, only authorized shops had access to Apple-manufactured tools and replacement parts.

Uncommon Goods launched the Uncommon Table collection — a selection of both new and existing products that the brand conceived after noticing a higher interest in tableware. New items include the Black Bamboo Flatware, Short Moroccan Cone Glasses and Handmade Blue Copper Dinnerware. Lines in the collection include Coastal Calm, New Nostalgia, Rustic Refined and Modern Romance. We’ve featured Uncommon Goods often in our gift guides, most recently in our Mother’s Day gift guide for new and expecting moms.

Ruggable released new colorways of its washable Plush Rugs, now available in Azure Blue, Ink Black and Sage Green. They’re also available in new sizes, including 6-foot round, 8-foot round and 8-foot by 10-foot shapes and sizes. Ruggable says its Plush Rugs use “high-pile, furry material” for a soft feel. Like all Ruggable rugs, the Plush Rugs are made of a washable rug cover and a rug pad — you can remove the cover and wash it in your laundry machine. You can choose between the classic rug pad and the cushioned rug pad for even more plush. Ruggable makes some of our favorite washable rugs — Select editor Morgan Greenwald liked her Ruggable so much she bought a second one.

