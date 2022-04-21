Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Every mother figure experiences a unique motherhood as a parent, and its ups and downs all begin revolving around new moms adjusting to life with a child (or several). Free time might be what many new moms want most, and perhaps it’s possible for you to gift that as it applies to the mother figure in your life. Otherwise, there are plenty of thoughtful Mother's Day gifts that can show them how much you care for them as they navigate new challenges.

However, according to Sue Groner, parenting expert and author of “Parenting with Sanity and Joy,” it’s easy to get the wrong thing because “retailers are sending the messages out to partners and kids,” she told us, going on to say that “no one ever asks mom what she wants.” To help you find something the new moms in your life will appreciate, we rounded up this list with our readers in mind, which includes some of our favorite products and other highly-rated gift ideas.

Best Mother’s Day gift ideas for first-time moms

We compiled some of our favorite gifts below based on Select reader interest and previous expert guidance, as well as some top picks from our shopping guides.

The thing about motherhood that moms quickly learn is that the days are long but the years are short, which means it’s easy to forget priceless moments. This Q&A journal helps moms preserve these priceless snippets in time with daily prompted questions over the course of five years. It only takes a few minutes while unwinding at night to respond to each of the prompts, which quickly turn into a collection of moments that captures what life as a new mom was really like. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 1,900 reviews on Amazon.

Digital picture frames can commemorate happy moments with friends and family. This touchscreen frame is one of our favorites. It has 16GB of storage (so it can store around 40,000 photos) and an HD resolution of 1280 by 800 pixels. The frame switches between portrait and landscape model when flipped. To share photos, you can use the Dragon Touch app, as well as email, an SD card or USB drive.

Changes in hormones combined with warmer summer weather can make for a nightmare in the bedroom for new moms. Whether she’s always been a hot sleeper or is dealing with pregnancy or postpartum night sweats, she will likely appreciate any gift that helps improve the little sleep she gets. Casper’s Cooling Collection includes Hyperlite Sheets that are all about keeping sleepers comfortable all night. This breathable 100 percent Tencel Lyocell is made with a grid weave to promote airflow while sleeping and is wrinkle-resistant for low maintenance, the company says. The sheets have an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 1,000 reviews on Casper.

Instead of presenting the beloved mama in your life with a bouquet of blooms, consider channeling her love of flowers into a relaxing experience. With Poppy, you can pick from 12 lush floral collections for Mother’s Day that are both vibrant and fragrant. The kit comes delivered to her door with design instructions and access to a Poppy video workshop with arranging tips. From there, you can decide if this is a bonding experience to do together or a chance for her to enjoy some alone time.

If she’s dealing with anxiety or sleep issues, weighted blankets can help. One of our favorite weighted blankets, the Baloo Living Weighted Blanket comes in several weights ranging from 12 to 25 pounds and sizes ranging from a throw to a King-sized blanket. The blanket is made of cotton and can go in the washer and dryer, the brand says. It can also connect to a duvet cover using loops sewn into the seams of the blanket. It comes in two colors: Clay and Pebble White.

Whether her feet are always cold or happen to be swollen these days, these slippers-meet-sandals might make her feel more comfortable. From the memory foam and molded footbed to the faux fur (that comes in a range of colors), the shoes should provide comfort, the brand says. Plus, with a durable sole and thick tread, busy moms starting to chase little ones can rock these sandals both indoors and out.

Since this smart watch makes hands-free communication easier with the ability to call and text without needing to grab your phone, this is a thoughtful gift for someone who is about to have (or already has!) their hands full. Plus, as Apple’s newest watch, it boasts new features like a larger display, thinner borders and a case and display with more rounded edges. It’s also dustproof — with an IP6X rating — and waterproof — its WR50 rating suggests it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters. It’s also one of our top picks for fitness trackers and smart watches this year.

She may have earned many titles over the years, but her newest is likely the one she’s most proud of: mom. Honor her new role as a mother with a necklace that says it all. Although delicate, this polished 14-karat gold charm necklace makes a simple yet powerful statement with spaced “MAMA” letters.

Made of 95 percent viscose from bamboo, these pajamas are a comfortable gift option for new moms. Not only does the cooling material regulate body temperature, but it’s also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, the company says. Plus, it comes in a range of styles with matching options for newborns and babies. We also recommended the brand in our guide to baby shower gift sets.

Treat mom to the gift of alone time by going all out on a relaxing bath setup. This bathtub caddy holds anything from a book and phone to flowers and candles, so she can soak away any stress and aches. The brand says this adjustable and slip-resistant tray also comes in seven colors and is waterproof so she doesn’t have to worry about accidental splashes. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 22,000 Amazon reviews.

A good option for the woman who is pumped to be a mom but just isn’t thrilled about the idea of looking like one, this backpack is fashionable and functional. An upgrade to the traditional diaper bag, the Boxy Backpack has five interior pockets as well as two exterior spots for bottles. The design also includes a discrete built-in changing station as well as a magnetic closure for added convenience. The backpack comes in a range of color and print options. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 200 Amazon reviews.

Instead of a card, consider this collection of hearts that declares reasons why you (or the little love in her life) are so lucky to have her. For the handmade set of twelve wooden pieces, you can choose from 50 different messages. You can also add handwritten additions to the back or turn this into a yearly tradition that highlights memories from the last twelve months.

Although she may not be drinking this Mother’s Day, it’s always a good time for chocolate. And whether she’s craving something sweet or a glass of champagne, this chocolate truffle set can help with both. Packaged in a wine bottle-shaped box, this 12-piece collection comes with an assortment of handmade truffles that include flavors like Rum, Irish Crème, Black Raspberry and Caramel Coffee.

Whether she needs to drink more fluids while breastfeeding or is simply trying to stay hydrated while running around, this insulated stainless steel 40-ounce water bottle can help with her water goals. Available in both gradient and solid colors, this reusable bottle is BPA-free, sweat-proof and will keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to eight hours, the brand says. Not only is it leak-proof, according to Vmini, but it also has a straw cap that keeps germy hands off of where you’re sipping. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 27,000 Amazon reviews.

To help get the ideas flowing, Giselle May, a toddler mom and parenting writer, suggested considering a gift from one of the following categories:

Personalized jewelry. “Personalized jewelry, whether these are engraved bracelets or pendants with their initials or their kid's, are gifts that are sure to warm up all moms,” she said. Something that gives them comfort. Some gifts that can ensure moms feel and stay comfortable are luxurious bathrobes, house slippers and bed linens. Something that feeds her passion. Whether the mom in your life is into gardening, crocheting or baking, you usually can’t go wrong with something that sparks joy. Something that makes her feel even more beautiful. “Our moms are already the most beautiful women in our eyes, but make sure they feel that,” May added. “Some of the best gifts you can give in line with this are a pair of dainty shoes, a dress she can wear on special occasions or a luxurious skin care package.”

