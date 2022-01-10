Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you set a fitness-related New Year’s resolution — or if temperatures are dropping while Covid cases are rising where you live — you may be looking for workout classes to try at home this month. Alo Moves, an on-demand fitness, yoga and mindfulness program by Alo Yoga, recently announced that it’s releasing 100 new classes per month this year, as well as introducing 5-minute meditation sessions. The platform also kicked off its 2022 New Year’s challenge, Alo Moves You, and is offering 50 percent off its annual membership during the month of January.

In other fitness news, Nike sued Lululemon last week, accusing them of patent infringement over the Mirror Home Gym. Lululemon bought Mirror for about $453 million in July 2020. Nike accused Lululemon of making and selling the Mirror and related apps without authorization and says the retailer infringed upon six patents, including the ability for users to record their own performance, compete with other users, target specific levels of exertion and more.

Additionally, Sephora announced the 2022 birthday gift offerings for members of its Beauty Insider loyalty program. Members will be able to choose from mini sets in the makeup, skin care and hair care categories from Laura Mercier, Tatcha, Olaplex and more.

New from Target, Ibex and Billie

Below, we rounded up a few recent launches we think you’ll want to know about based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.

Target says Brightroom is its first owned home organization brand. It offers hundreds of products to help you declutter your home, from hangers and drawer organizers to utility carts and drying racks. Some Brightroom items are modular while others are magnetic, and select bins can be stacked to save space. The retailer says the products were designed to be used together so you can build on storage solutions over time as your needs change. They feature materials that complement each other, including mesh, wood and plastic.

The Ibex Wooil Aire Hoodie is designed with merino wool fill, a type of insulation the brand says won’t lose its loft if it gets wet or break down over time. Ibex says the jacket is lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking, and it can be worn as a mid or outer layer. It boasts a nylon shell that’s water-resistant and windproof, according to the brand. It sports elasticized hems, cuffs and a scuba hood, and the jacket can be folded into its chest pocket. The jacket is available in men’s and women’s sizes and comes in multiple colors ranging from Aqua Blue and Bloodstone to Black and Dark Green.

Billie’s new shaving cream offers a soft-whipped texture, according to the brand. It features a lavender and bergamot scent, and the brand says it’s formulated with ingredients that are gentle on the skin like shea butter, sage, coconut oil and aloe, allowing it to be used on all skin types. The shaving cream was launched in conjunction with the brand’s expansion into Walmart. You can now purchase Billie products at Walmart.com, and in February, you’ll be able to shop for them in-person at over 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide, marking the first time the brand’s items will be for sale at brick-and-mortar locations.

Sales to shop this week

If you’re looking for deals this week, we compiled some notable options across retailers and Select reader favorite categories.

