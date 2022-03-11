New & Notable from Yeti and Rifle Paper Co.

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

On the heels of this week’s Apple event, several of its latest launches are available for preorder today, including the new iPad Air, new iPhone SE, the new Mac Studio and Studio Display, as well as new colorways of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. They’ll all begin shipping on March 18. Apple also announced a new black-and-silver colorway for the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse.

SKIP AHEAD Sales and deals

Uber Eats launched a new bill splitting feature allowing you and your hungry friends to pay for your own food in a group order in the app, no IOUs or Venmo requests required. One person creates the group and can send links via text message for others to join and place their order — Uber Eats says this feature is a first for a delivery app. Peloton is also giving users another way to pay. The company — whose products we’ve recommended in our guide to exercise bikes — is trying out a new pricing model in Texas, Florida, Minnesota and Denver. The pricing system will allow users to pay a monthly fee between $60 and $100 for both the bike and subscription, essentially leasing their exercise equipment. As it stands, users pay upfront for their Bike (starting at $1,495), Bike+ (starting at $2,495) or Tread (starting at $2,495) and their membership — $39 a month — separately.

With Daylight Saving Time approaching — we spring forward an hour early Sunday morning — you may want to consider how to deal with losing an hour’s sleep. On the brighter side (no pun intended), warmer weather should be on the way, and our colleagues at Shop TODAY recommended bikes for fitness, commuting and more. (If you’d rather stay inside, though, we’ve selected seven stationary bikes that personal trainers love.)

Yeti — which we’ve featured in our guide to coolers and cooler backpacks — just released a new cooler backpack, the Yeti Hopper M20. The soft cooler has straps so you can carry it hands-free on your back and a line of magnets to seal in the cold. It measures 18.5 inches by 9.5 inches by 18.75 inches and weighs 4.8 pounds empty.

We’ve previously featured Rifle Paper Co. — known for their patterned accessories and decor — in our guide to iPhone cases and accessories and covered their partnerships with Loloi and Summersalt. The company is making their first foray into furniture with this collection that includes headboards, armchairs, desk chairs, benches, ottomans and more. You can choose from a variety of fabric patterns like Peacock, Strawberry Fields, Garden Party and Menagerie.

Best sales to shop now

Leading up to Daylight Saving Time, Bed, Bath and Beyond — which sells a few of our recommended kitchen storage solutions, among many other things — is offering up to 30 percent off select sleep products, including mattresses and bedding

Allswell, a popular sleep brand that makes some of our favorite duvets and pillows, is offering 20 percent off mattresses plus 10 percent off bedding with code SNOOZE through March 21.