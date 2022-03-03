New & Notable from Mobvoi and Rifle Paper Co.

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon is offering Prime members new benefits through Luna, its cloud gaming service. The retailer recently announced Prime members will now be able to access a free library of games on Luna, among other updates. This follows the price change in Amazon Prime membership — from $13 a month to $15 a month — which new members began to see in February and current members will see after March 25.

Additionally, Fitbit recalled over a million units of its Ionic Smartwatch due to a burn risk — the affected smartwatches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021. If your smartwatch is one of those, Fitbit says you can return the device for a $299 refund and a discount code for 40 percent off some Fitbit devices. While we don’t recommend the Ionic smartwatch specifically, we do recommend a different Fitbit model and options from other brands in our guide to fitness trackers.

In the fitness realm at Select, we talked to experts about how to shop for push-up bars and pilates rings this winter. (If you’re thinking about how to afford workout equipment, some apps offer worthwhile buy now, pay later programs, too.) Shop TODAY also rounded up the best jump ropes to buy and a rowing machine one writer said fits in her apartment just right.

The brand behind one of our recommended folding treadmills, Mobvoi recently collaborated with health tech company CardieX to release the TicWatch GTH Pro, an all-new fitness tracker. In addition to tracking workouts, sleep and health stats like blood oxygen level, the watch is now built with dual heart-monitoring sensors Mobvoi says help track health metrics like heart rate and heart stress management. The watch boasts 14 workout modes and a 5ATM waterproof rating — which means it will withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 50 meters — according to the brand.

Rifle Paper Co — whose partnerships with Summersalt we’ve previously covered — is now working with rug company Loloi to launch its first non-slip rugs this spring. Those rugs will feature a skid-resistant barrier on the back to help prevent them from moving. All rugs in the collection are available in a variety of patterns and sizes, and they range across printed, power-loomed and wool-hooked options. If you’re looking for washable rugs, Select editor Morgan Greenwald recommends Ruggable.

