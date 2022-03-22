New & Notable from Zippo and Harper Wilde

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Today, Lululemon’s first-ever running shoes will be available to purchase: the Blissfeel sneakers. The brand announced its expansion into the footwear space earlier this month and plans to launch five women’s shoes throughout 2022. They’re available in 10 colors and come in U.S. women’s sizes 5 to 11.

In the sustainability space, Nordstrom announced that BEAUTYCYCLE — its beauty take-back and recycling program, launched in 2020 — is expanding into Nordstrom Rack. Shoppers can find collection bins in the beauty department at Nordstrom Rack and use them to dispose of their empty skincare, hair care and makeup containers, from bottles to tubes, regardless of brand or location. In related news, some Jergens moisturizers were recently recalled due to possible bacterial infection, according to a release on the Food and Drug Administration site. To help you shop for new moisturizers, here are our recommendations for face moisturizers for dry skin or solutions for dry hands.

With Tax Day only about a month away, we rounded up tax filing software programs that make it fast and accurate to get your maximum refund. March 20 also marked the first day of spring. If you’re thinking about updating your wardrobe, our colleagues at Shop TODAY looked into Pioneer Woman’s spring fashion line and accessories to help elevate this season's outfits.

Zippo, which has been making famously “wind-proof” lighters for the past 90 years, introduced the Yellow Flame Butane Lighter Insert. It boasts a yellow, odorless flame that’s cooler compared to torch-style blue flame lighters, Zippo says. You can also add the insert to your collection of grilling accessories, or put it in your backpack while hiking or camping. The lighter insert can be used with all regular Zippo lighter cases, the brand said, and features a flint wheel ignition that allows for flint replacement when needed. The insert is also refillable with Zippo Butane Fuel, which the brand said burns cleaner compared to Zippo Lighter Fuel.

Harper Wilde is expanding its line of bras with a new strapless option. The brand said The Strapless is designed to not slip down while you’re wearing it and it's lightly lined, which Harper Wilde said provides shape and is similar to its The Base bra. The bra comes with detachable front-adjusting straps and is available in band sizes 32 to 42, and cup sizes A to F. You can purchase The Strapless in beige, tan, brown or black. We’ve featured one of Harper Wilde’s bralettes in our guide because its microfiber fabric doesn’t create seams and it should offer stretch and support.

