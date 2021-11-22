Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

It’s full speed ahead for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this week, as the events are just days away. With retailers offering discounts across categories, shopping may seem overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to discern where to find the best deal. We’re using price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to find the most worthwhile deals at Amazon, Target, Walmart and more, as well as the best discounts on products we know Select readers love, like workout equipment, home goods, kitchenware and tech. Keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubs this week, as we’ll frequently update them with new information about sales and deals.

New launches from Amazon, Outdoor Voices and Material

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are currently dominating the shopping space, we’re highlighting new launches we think you’ll want to know about, especially since you may be searching for holiday gifts in the weeks ahead.

The Table Knives from Material are steak knives the brand says it designed to be everyday knives. They feature a straight German stainless steel blade and a grippy, stain-resistant matte handle. Knives come in a set of four and include a maplewood holder, which you can lay horizontally in a drawer or stand up vertically on a countertop. The knives are dishwasher-safe and compatible with Material’s knife sharpener. The Table Knives are available in four colors: Deep, Persimmon, Morel and Glazed. You can also purchase a mixed set of knives to receive one in each color.

Previously announced in September, the Halo View fitness tracker is now available to preorder. It will be released on Dec. 8. The fitness tracker records your activity, sleep, workouts and more, and also alerts you to text notifications. The fitness tracker sports an AMOLED color display, accelerometer and built-in sensors to provide health insights like heart rate and blood oxygen levels — pairing it with a companion app gets you personalized exercise programs, movement assessments and more, according to the brand. The Halo View is waterproof up to 50 meters, Amazon says, and provides up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It comes in two sizes: Small/Medium and Medium/Large. You can choose from three band colors — Active Black, Sage Green and Lavender Dream — as well as purchase additional accessory bands sold separately.

Outdoor Voices updated its collection of activewear made from FrostKnit, a material the brand says can help keep you warm while exercising during the winter months. FrostKnit is designed with sweat-wicking properties and constructed with heavyweight yarn to provide insulation, according to the brand — it also features a smooth exterior and soft brushed interior. The FrostKnit collection includes a pullover and a ⅞ legging. The legging was previously released by the brand, and in its new iteration has reflective details and pockets. The pullover boasts a LiTron shell to help block wind, the brand says, as well as a hood, kangaroo pouch and bungee cinches on the hood and hemline.

Sales to start your week

Many retailers' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have officially begun, and there will only be more options to shop toward the end of the week. Here are some sales you can shop now that we think are worth considering based on Select reader interest.

Away is offering up to 40 percent off travel essentials through Nov. 29.

is offering up to 40 percent off travel essentials through Nov. 29. Brooklinen is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Nov. 30.

is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Nov. 30. Dermstore is offering up to 30 percent off items with the code BLACK through Nov. 29.

is offering up to 30 percent off items with the code BLACK through Nov. 29. Etsy ’s annual Cyber Week Sales Event is live. Participating sellers are offering up to 60 percent off items through Dec. 1.

’s annual Cyber Week Sales Event is live. Participating sellers are offering up to 60 percent off items through Dec. 1. Material is offering sitewide discounts on its kitchenware during its Kinder Kitchens event, and for every purchase made, you can choose to donate your savings to this year’s beneficiary, Star Route Farm.

is offering sitewide discounts on its kitchenware during its Kinder Kitchens event, and for every purchase made, you can choose to donate your savings to this year’s beneficiary, Star Route Farm. Nutribullet is offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code GRAVY through Nov. 30.

is offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code GRAVY through Nov. 30. SoulCycle is offering up to 80 percent off select styles through Nov. 29.

is offering up to 80 percent off select styles through Nov. 29. Vitruvi is offering 30 percent off sitewide through Nov. 29.

is offering 30 percent off sitewide through Nov. 29. Youth to the People is offering 25 percent off sitewide through Nov. 29.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021

Though some Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and deals started as early as October, the official shopping events are just days away. But that doesn't mean you should wait to make a purchase — experts encourage consumers to shop early to avoid possible shipping delays caused by global supply chain backups. We’ve compiled lists of retailer-specific sales, as well as rounded up worthwhile deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. You can also learn more about the best credit cards to use while shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here's our latest coverage to get you started on how to optimize your Black Friday and Cyber Monday strategy. We’ll be regularly updating you with more.

