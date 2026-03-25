Nutrafol’s viral hair growth supplements are 25% off (along with everything else on the site)

If you’re noticing that part getting wider lately, or have been struggling with thinning hair for a while, your solution may be in this deal. Nutrafol’s bestselling Women’s hair growth supplements are currently 25 percent off (along with everything else on the brand’s website).

The supplements are discounted as part of Nutrafol’s 10 Years of Hair Health sale, which includes deals on all products and supplements sitewide. For more on this deal (and why even NBC Select editors love the product), keep reading.

Deal of the Day

These gluten-free, dairy-free supplements include a medley of vitamins, biotin, and a proprietary blend. Targeting root causes of hair thinning for women 18–44 (think: stress, lifestyle, nutrition), these capsules, when taken daily, could help you grow stronger hair, according to Nutrafol.

NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans even sings the praises of this product. “I used these at the recommendation of a dermatologist, and it was the first time I’d seen any growth in my most troublesome spots,” she says.

Within three to six months, you can expect to see visibly thicker and fuller hair with a softer, shinier texture. The supplements work for all hair types, and work for colored and chemically-treated hair as well. You can purchase them in monthly, three month and six month supplies.

These supplements are formulated to help thicken and strengthen hair for women 45 and older, including those experiencing hair thinning due to menopause. They have clinically-proven results, targeting common causes of thinning hair, like hormones and aging), according to the brand.

The ingredient list is tailored to address these causes, and includes ashwagandha and maca to help regulate stress and hormonal balance, along with marine collagen peptides to strengthen hair, and astaxanthin, an antioxidant that energizes hair growth cells.

Why this deal is worth it

25% off

Noticeable difference in just a few months

Works for all hair types

Other great Nutrafol deals

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found Nutrafol products on sale for 25 percent off.

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