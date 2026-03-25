Target Circle Deal Days has arrived, bringing exclusive discounts of up to 50% off bestselling products across beauty, appliances and more for Target Circle and Target Circle 360 members. The sale runs in-store, online and via the Target app through March 27 (alongside other big sale events like Amazon’s Big Spring Sale), and includes deals on top-rated brands like Dyson, Keurig, Bubble Skincare and more.

After combing through hundreds of products, I’ve found the best deals to shop during Target’s Circle sales event — read on to find out which made the cut.

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The best Target Circle Deal Days deals to shop now

4.2-star average rating from 12,516 reviews at Target

This cordless vacuum is lightweight and has a filtration system that traps dust and pet allergens, according to the brand. It gets up to 40 minutes of runtime, and includes a two-year warranty from Dyson.

4.6-star average rating from 240 reviews at Target

Vacation’s sunscreen has a smooth, mousse texture and a shimmering finish that leaves your skin glowing, according to the brand. It works for all skin types, and has a summer-y scent that includes notes of coconut, banana, aloe, pool water and more.

4.6-star average rating from 54 reviews at Target

You can use this tumbler blender to crush ice, make smoothies, and more, and it includes three functions for a customized blend, according to the brand. The flip cap is fully leakproof, and the blender includes a tumbler, a lid, a detachable straw and a motor base.

4.8-star average rating from 6,140 reviews at Target

This viral moisturizer includes aloe leaf juice, to help protect the skin from environmental damage, along with avocado oil to soothe the skin and reduce redness, according to the brand. It has a creamy, non-greasy texture and a push-pump lid for a controlled application.

4.6-star average rating from 2,259 reviews at Target

Sodastream’s carbonation bottles are dishwasher-safe and made from BPA-free plastic, and can hold up to 60 litres of water, according to the brand. The soda maker has a one-button operation and is fully cordless.

4.8-star average rating from 262 reviews at Target

These towels are great for cleansing and removing makeup, and this pack includes 50. The included container is made from durable bamboo, and looks great on any bathroom counter.

4-star average rating from 1,779 reviews at Target

This is one of our favorite single-serve coffee makers — it’s less than five inches wide, making it great for fitting smaller countertops, and can brew up to 12-ounce servings, according to the brand. The coffee maker also has a Strong Brew button that allows you to get a more concentrated flavor in your cup.

4.4-star average rating from 323 reviews at Target

Whether you’re at the pool or the beach, these goggles are great for protecting your eyes while swimming, according to the brand. The goggles have anti-fog lenses, UV protection, and an adjustable headband for a customized fit.

4.3-star average rating from 71 reviews at Target

Both of the pans in this set have a nonstick coating and are oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The set includes a ten- and twelve-inch path, both of which are made from conductive ceramic.

The best Target Circle Deal Days sales

More sales at other retailers

Amazon : Save up to 40 percent on products across categories during the Big Spring Sale

: Save up to 40 percent on products across categories during the Big Spring Sale Sephora : Get 50 percent off daily beauty deals through March 31

: Get 50 percent off daily beauty deals through March 31 Ulta : Save up to 50 percent on beauty, hair, skin care and more during the 21 Days of Beauty Sale

: Save up to 50 percent on beauty, hair, skin care and more during the 21 Days of Beauty Sale The Home Depot: Save up to 56% off gardening essentials, home renovation tools and more during the Spring Starts Sale

How I found the best early Target Circle Deal Days deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over two years. I frequently report on beauty deals during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands and retailers.

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