As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks wading through thousands of discounts to find the best October Prime Day Apple deals, whether its the AirPods Pro 2 or Apple AirPods Max. Each Apple product I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off, and at its lowest price in at least three months. This article was frequently updated throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

4.5-star average rating from 966 reviews on Amazon

The Pencil Pro has some noticeable updates over the 2nd Gen version like Find My support, a new squeeze gesture, haptic feedback and much more. When you want to charge your Apple Pencil, simply attach it to the magnetic connector on the side of your tablet.

4.6-star average rating from 1,556 reviews on Amazon

This GPS-enabled Apple Watch SE doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the fancier Series 9 or Ultra models — no always-on display, improved touch controls or ECG sensor here — but it also comes at a lower price than those models. It also has the same watchOS interface, sleep and fitness trackers and a heart rate monitor alongside that sleek Apple design.

4.6-star average rating from 7,399 reviews on Amazon

These stylish over-ear headphones have detailed sound, active noise cancellation and even spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive listening experience. Even better, they’ll last 20 hours on a single charge without needing any pesky cases.

4.8-star average rating from 10,686 reviews on Amazon

This iPad has a wide 10.2-inch display, 64GB of storage and is Wi-Fi enabled. It contains Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which can easily handle gaming and productivity apps, according to the brand. The iPad Mini also offers an all-day battery life, according to Apple.

4.7-star average rating from 3,084 reviews on Amazon

This 256G MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch screen with up to 500 nits of brightness. The 2.7-pound, 11.3-millimeter-thick laptop allows for MagSafe charging, freeing up one of its two Thunderbolt USB-C ports for connecting other devices. According to Apple, it also has 18 hours of battery life.

4.3-star average rating from 3,265 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirPods third-generation model has an improved fit, the design is now closer to the AirPods Pro. It has IPX4 sweat and water resistance and six hours of battery life from its Lightning-port charging case.

4.6-star average rating from 7,817 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro made our list of best wireless earbuds and multiple NBC Select staff members use them daily for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out. Our editors report that they offer crisp sound and like the noise-canceling features. The touch-sensitive controls on the earbuds also make it easy to adjust to skip songs or adjust the volume.

4.3-star average rating from 78,437 reviews on Amazon

These Beats earbuds have up to 8 hours of listening time, IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistance and active noise cancellation. It is also compatible with both Apple and Android operating systems and it supports USB-C charging.

4.5-star average rating from 12,132 reviews on Amazon

These wireless over-ear headphones have active noise cancellation and transparency listening modes, plus one-touch pairing, a noise-filtering microphone and a 40-hour battery life, according to the brand. The headphones come in nude and neutral colors.

This wireless Bluetooth speaker has a deep bass and 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand. It can also charge your phone via a USB-C cable and play sound. It is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, and you can pair multiple Pill speakers together for an even fuller sound.

4.5-star average rating from 1,717 reviews on Amazon

These on-ear Beats headphones are 50% off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. The Beats Solo 4 works with Bluetooth but also supports a wired USB-C connection for lossless audio. There’s no active noise cancellation, but a 50-hour battery life makes up for any shortcomings.

4.3-star average rating from 54,047 reviews on Amazon

These headphones connect to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth but they have a short wire holding them together so you don’t lose them while working out. They fit comfortably in your ears and the buds snap together magnetically, which automatically pauses any music or podcasts. They also have up to 12 hours of battery life.

4.4-star average rating from 79,727 reviews on Amazon

The Beats Powerbeats Pro headphones are sweat- and water-resistant, and they have up to nine hours of battery life on a full charge, according to the brand. There are also buttons for volume and track control and they are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. Plus, a five minute charge gives you an hour and a half of playback when your battery is low.

4.5-star rating from 8,064 reviews on Amazon

This two-in-one model from Anker simultaneously charges compatible iPhones on the stand and AirPods on the base. Devices magnetically snap in place and the phone charger rotates, so it doubles as a mount while you’re FaceTiming, recording or watching videos.

4.3-star rating from 2,670 reviews on Amazon

This wireless charger has MagSafe compatibility which makes it perfect for travel. It’s currently 20% off and is compatible with the latest iPhones. It also supports up 15W fast charging, according to the brand.

4.4-star rating from 30,304 reviews on Amazon

If you like to play mobile games using your iPhone this BackBone mobile controller will drastically improve your experience. It works with the latest iPhones models and has ports for both USB-C and an audio headphone jack.

Best Prime Day Apple sales

Here are the best Prime Day Apple sales to know about. Remember that not every item from a brand is discounted, as described below.

Best Apple sales at other retailers

How I found the best Prime Day Apple deals

My recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly-rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Prime Day sales on Apple products, I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

