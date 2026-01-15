We’ve been raving about On for years — the brand makes some of our favorite workout gear, including running shoes and sports bra. Right now, it’s having a sale on last season’s gear, with discounts up to 30% off select shoes and apparel, including many staff favorites. See my top picks from the sale below.

The Cloudmonster has extra-thick cushioning fit for arch support, according to our experts. While the shoes are taller and heavier than other options, they have a plastic plate in the midsole that acts as a spring, meaning the shoes help propel you forward as you run.

In my experience, the Cloudsurfers are great for beginners because they have a neutral, supportive feel and excel at smooth, easy runs. They are one of the brand’s most approachable running shoes, with a smooth outsole fit for miles on pavement.

This is a super-tall, super-cushioned running shoe — a bit of a mix of the Cloudmonster and the Cloudsurfer — and a great fit for long, easy miles on the treadmill or the pavement. The shoes have a tall layer of foam cushioning alongside the brand’s plastic plate in the midsole for more energy return. You can learn more in our On Cloudeclipse review.

Staffers consider this one of the best sports bras for running. “I experience no bounce or movement whatsoever while running in this sports bra, which is exactly what I look for whether I’m sprinting, jogging or doing a race,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. It has a full-coverage high neckline, molded padded cups and adjustable racerback straps.

Ideal for joggers, these leggings took the number five spot in our 50 best leggings guide. Malin loves them for long runs in cold weather, since the thicker fabric, pockets, and mild compression all help make it easier to log winter miles.

