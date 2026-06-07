Talking Shop is our series where we talk to interesting people about their most interesting buys.

I’m fairly certain that everyone who’s followed Paige DeSorbo for years had the same reaction when she launched Daphne, a loungewear line, in 2025: That makes perfect sense. It combined her impeccable fashion taste and her love for cozying up in bed (plus it gave a nod to her cat, the brand’s namesake) — all things she’s famous for.

“Daphne started with this very niche idea of ‘what if being sleepy all the time was actually chic?’ and the girls really adopted it as their own,” says the former Bravo star who co-hosts the Giggly Squad podcast with Hannah Berner. “They’re wearing it in so many places besides their beds, which is exactly what I wanted.”

Daphne has officially been in business for a year, and DeSorbo has learned a lot about building and running a brand as a first-time founder. “The biggest lesson has been working with a team of people who are so good,” she says. “I followed my gut and brought on the best team to design silhouettes that are too good to not wear outside. I’m having a ton of fun, and we definitely have some very Daphne things coming that I’m excited about.” DeSorbo says year two feels bigger for her brand, including expanding into more categories, adding more elements of personalization and finding more ways to make everyday routines much cuter.

I recently caught up with DeSorbo to talk all things Daphne, her summer beauty staples and the top accessories she’s reaching for this season.

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“For eye cream, I love Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair,” says DeSorbo. “There’s something about Estée Lauder where I’m like, it feels grown-up. It also doesn’t get too sticky in the summer, which some of them do.” The cream comes in a pot and is made with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to moisturize and brighten dark circles, according to the brand.

“Victoria Beckham’s Contour Styluses have actually changed my life,” says DeSorbo. “My makeup never looks better than when I use them.” The sticks come in four shades, and they have a creamy texture for smooth application on the cheekbones, lips, nose and jawline with a small tip that gives you control.

“I always have an Aquaphor Balm Stick on me,” says DeSorbo. “I cannot live without it because my lips get so dry, especially in the summer.” In an Amazon Live segment, DeSorbo also shared that Aquaphor is the key to one of her biggest beauty secrets: She puts it on her eyelashes almost like mascara, pats it onto her cheekbones to make them dewy and swipes it onto her lips to make herself look awake and refreshed without wearing makeup.

“Milk Hydro Grip Hydrating Primer is the best primer and your makeup holds so well, even when it’s so hot,” says DeSorbo. She’s spent years going to events in the Hamptons and walking red carpets on the hottest summer days, so this is a topic she’s a certified expert in.

Milk’s primer has a lightweight gel texture and goes on clear, giving you a dewy glow when you rub it in. It’s made with hydrating hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, aloe water and hemp seed extract to lock in moisture, and blue agave extract to help makeup grip to your face for up to 12 hours, according to the brand.

“Sun Bum’s spray sunscreen is a go-to for me [through] all seasons, to be honest,” says DeSorbo, who takes sun protection seriously. The reef-safe, broad-spectrum formula is a NBC Select favorite for the body, too. It’s made with vitamin E to moisturize skin while defending it against UV rays, and it goes on sheer. You can buy it in SPF 15, 30, 50 or 70 — DeSorbo typically opts for 30.

“This cap is a great way to look put together while protecting your face from the sun, and obviously it’s cute,” says DeSorbo. When she mentioned loving the hat, I immediately remembered seeing her wear it on social media and while filming Summer House — it really does give any outfit she pairs with it a little extra something. The hat is made from cotton twill and is adjustable.

“The Hannah Tee is a must-have for me,” says DeSorbo when I asked her about her go-to Daphne pieces. “It took me a minute to get it when I saw Hannah [Berner] wearing her oversized shirt that the Hannah collection is based on, but now I’m obsessed. The whole Hannah collection is made in L.A. and is 100 percent cotton. It truly gets softer with every wash and it’s perfect for when it’s hot and you want something light.”

Another one of DeSorbo’s favorite Daphne pieces is The Shut Eye Boxer. “It’s the best and you can wear it anywhere,” she says. “Throw it on when you get coffee, but it’s also the most comfortable thing to lounge in. It can double as a pool or beach short, too.”

Daphne recently debuted its Summer Collection, which DeSorbo says she and her team designed with hot New York City nights, vacations and weekends out of town in mind. “Everything is crisp and 100 percent cotton,” she says. “I really wanted to lean into summer whites but also play with fun, bright colors.”

The first piece from the Summer Collection that she’d tell you to add to your cart is The Cabana Pants. “You can wear these to dinner or to grab an iced coffee, and I’m obsessed with both colors,” says DeSorbo (they come in white and navy). She recommends pairing these airy pants with The Heatwave Top, which she calls “the chicest thing I’ve ever seen.”

DeSorbo’s styling notes: In addition to wearing the top with The Cabana Pant, you can also throw a blazer over it and put on a pair of slouchy jeans, or, of course, wear it to bed as pajamas.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes our Talking Shop series, interviewing people like Paris Hilton, Maureen Kelly, Lindsay Hubbard and Chase Crawford. To write this article, I interviewed Paige DeSorbo, co-host of the Giggly Squad podcast and founder of Daphne, about her favorite products.

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