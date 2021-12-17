Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Christmas only a week away, many people are stocking up on last-minute gifts for moms, husbands, teens and everyone in between. Some brands and retailers’ cutoff dates for items to arrive by Christmas have already passed, but there’s still time to order from Lululemon, Old Navy, Walmart, J. Crew and more. You can also get free and fast shipping for guaranteed Christmas delivery when you place orders at Parachute from Dec. 16-19.

In addition to global supply chain issues causing challenges for the retail industry, food companies are also experiencing shortages. Due to a cream cheese shortage, Kraft, owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is paying people not to make cheesecake this holiday season. A limited number of people can enroll in a special program on Dec. 17 and 18 at 12 p.m. EST each day that'll make them eligible to receive $20 after submitting a receipt that proves they bought another dessert between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

New launches from Parade, HoMedics and Evolvetogether

While it may be challenging to get gifts shipped to recipients in time for the holidays, you may still be looking for gifts for loved ones this season. Here are a few recent launches based on Select reader interest, our past coverage or that we just think you’ll want to know about.

Parade said its new SuperSoft collection — composed of 10 loungewear styles — is its biggest collection to date. The apparel is designed with Parade’s SuperSoft fabric, which is made from Tencel, a fiber derived from trees. The items also feature the brand’s CloudFuse bands, bonding fabric together without hardware or elastic. The collection includes Parade’s first pair of leggings, as well as bike shorts, a long-sleeve shirt, a T-shirt, underwear and bralettes. You can also purchase sleep pants, sleep shorts and a tank top. Clothing is available in seven colors from Espresso and Biscotti to Bite and Pine in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Items are sold individually, though Parade also offers sets.

HoMedics’ drift sand tables feature a glass overlay with a bed of sand underneath — thanks to a magnetic process, a metal ball moves and draws patterns in the sand. HoMedics says the sand table is a home decor piece that promotes calmness and well-being. You can choose from a selection of patterns and light colors through a companion app, as well as control the speed and brightness and program playlists. The sand table is available in Black and Cream and comes in two sizes: 16 inches diameter and 21 inches diameter.

Evolvetogether’s refillable hand sanitizer consists of a spray container and refill vials. To use, you unscrew the spray container, add a full vial and twist it closed. The hand sanitizer is formulated with 70 percent ethyl alcohol from sugarcane, aloe vera and hydrating glycerin, and it’s fragranced with essential oils to create a citrus scent. Evolvetogether says the refillable hand sanitizer is pocket-sized and that the refill vials are recyclable. You can purchase a starter set that comes with a spray container and three vials of hand sanitizer or a pack of three refill vials.

Sales to shop this weekend

We rounded up a few ongoing sales we think you should know about to shop this weekend. You can also check out our guide to December sales for more sales and deals going on this month.

