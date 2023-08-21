Technology has come a long way over the past decade, and today, there are a wide range of gadgets to help make your life easier, improve your health, keep your family entertained, and more. Whether you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones for your morning commute or a light bulb that automatically turns on when you enter the house, there are a seemingly endless number of electronics and other devices at your disposal—and many of them are more affordable than you might think.

Amazon has become a hub for all types of top-rated tech gadgets across every shopping category, and some of the best-selling items are available for less than $50. To help you find the best products for your needs, we sorted through hundreds of the website’s most popular items to find the most useful (and affordable) electronics for your home.

There are many tech gadgets available on Amazon, but we rounded up some of the best-selling and affordable options, which span a variety of categories, including audio and TV devices, smart home technology, wellness products and beyond. They are all highly rated by thousands of Amazon reviewers.

4.7-star average rating from over 126,200 reviews

If you frequently misplace your keys or wallet, an Apple AirTag can save you a lot of hassle. These top-rated trackers connect to your phone via Bluetooth and using the Find My app on your iPhone, you’ll be able to quickly locate the tag (and whatever it’s attached to). If the AirTag is ever out of range of your phone — for instance, if you left your wallet behind at the supermarket — it will anonymously collect location data from other iPhones in the area, helping you track down your belongings. Many people use AirTags on everyday items, and they’re also useful for tracking luggage when traveling.

4.6-star average rating from over 84,300 reviews

You can listen to your favorite music or podcasts wherever you go with this popular Bluetooth speaker. The compact wireless speaker can play for up to 24 hours on a single charge, and it’s a popular choice to take camping, to the beach, on a boat or just out in your backyard. The speaker is water resistant and able to maintain a connection with your smartphone from up to 66 feet away, according to the brand. Many users say it has surprisingly powerful audio for such a compact device.

4.3-star average rating from over 351,400 reviews

These wireless earbuds can be used when you’re working, commuting or hitting the gym. They automatically pair with your phone when you take them out of the case, and you can listen for up to 10 hours per charge, according to the brand. The brand also says that the case holds an additional 35 hours of charge time. The earbuds are waterproof and have touch controls on the exterior, and they come with six pairs of tips that you can swap out to find a comfortable fit.

4.4-star average rating from over 251,500 reviews

You can keep an eye on your home — without breaking the bank — with the affordable Blink Mini smart security camera. It’s designed for indoor use only and streams 1080p high-definition video footage to your smartphone. The camera offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio, and it’s able to capture video both during the day and at night. You can watch real-time video footage for free, and if you want to save clips to view later, Blink offers a cloud subscription that costs $3 per month.

4.7-star average rating from over 543,200 reviews

The highly rated Amazon Smart Plug will turn any electronic device into a smart gadget. These easy-to-use plugs allow you to remotely turn electronics on and off from your phone, and you can also create preset schedules. For instance, many people use smart plugs to control lamps — through the app, you can schedule a light to turn on a few minutes before you get home at night and shut off before bed. This plug also offers an “Away Lighting” feature, which automatically turns connected lights on and off to make it look like someone is home when you’re not there.

4.7-star average rating from over 291,600 reviews

This popular smart scale connects to your smartphone, saving data every time you step on it. In addition to body weight, it’s designed to measure several other metrics, such as body fat percentage and muscle mass, and all this information is automatically transferred to the Renpho app. The scale has a maximum capacity of 400 pounds, and it automatically recognizes different users.

4.6-star average rating from over 92,700 reviews

You don’t have to plug your phone in on this wireless charging stand — simply put your smartphone onto the stand and the battery will begin charging. It’s compatible with any Qi-enabled phone, including most iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Note smartphones, and you can rest your phone on it in either portrait or landscape orientation. The charger works through phone cases that are up to 5 millimeters in thickness, but magnetic or metal attachments or cases may prevent proper charging.

4.4-star average rating from over 89,600 reviews

If you often forget to close the garage door when you leave the house, this smart gadget is designed to give you remote control over it. The device is compatible with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors, and it allows you to open or close the door from your smartphone, even when you’re not home. You can also put the door on a schedule to automatically open or close at a certain time each day.

4.3-star average rating from over 48,300 reviews

These sleep headphones can be comfortably worn throughout the night, allowing you to listen to music, white noise or meditations at bedtime — without disturbing your partner. There are thin speakers inside the headband, and they sync up to your smartphone via Bluetooth. The headphones can play audio for up to 10 hours per charge, according to the brand, and some people also use them in place of regular headphones during cold weather, as the fabric may help keep your ears warm.

4.5-star average rating from over 70,700 reviews

The Wyze Cam v3 can be used inside or outside, as it has a weather-resistant design. This small camera captures video in 1080p high definition, and it has a slot where you can install a microSD card for 24/7 continuous recording. The app will send you motion detection alerts if desired, and it can also capture color video at night. If you want to save video clips in the cloud, Wyze offers its Cam Plus subscription for $20 per year.

4.7-star average rating from over 59,300 reviews

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K plugs into your existing television and allows you to stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video and HBO Max. The streaming device supports 4K content, and it comes with its own remote that can power your TV on and off, adjust the volume, and voice search. Your purchase also gives you access to 275 free live TV channels through The Roku Channel so you never run out of shows to watch.

4.7-star average rating from over 40,300 reviews

Amazon Alexa is one of the most popular digital assistants available today, and you can use her at home with the help of an Echo Dot. This smart hub offers a wide range of functionality, allowing you to play music or podcasts, set an alarm, control other smart home devices and ask Alexa an endless number of questions. The 5th generation Echo Dot also has an improved speaker system compared to previous versions for clearer vocals and deeper bass notes, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from over 34,000 reviews

If you prefer on-ear headphones over earbuds, the JBL Tune 510BT Headphones have a convenient wireless design. The headphones can be used for up to 40 hours per charge, and the headband is adjustable to fit most head sizes, according to the brand. You can use the headphones to take hands-free calls, as they have a hidden microphone, and they also have Siri and Google Assistant built-in—simply activate the voice assistant by pressing the button on the ear cup.

4.4-star average rating from over 8,000 reviews

The Twelve South AirFly SE is a useful accessory for frequent travelers. This wireless audio transmitter can be plugged into in-flight entertainment systems, as well as gym equipment or gaming devices, and it will transmit the audio to your wireless headphones, saving you from having to work around a cord. This version of the AirFly has a battery life of up to 20 hours and a range of up to 33 feet, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from over 10,600 reviews

You can adjust the lighting in your home with Kasa Smart Light Bulbs. Through the Kasa app, these LED bulbs can be set to millions of different colors, as well as shades of white, and you can control them right from your phone, turning the lights on and off or putting them on an automatic schedule. The bulbs are dimmable, and they also monitor real-time energy usage to show you how much electricity is being consumed.

4.5-star average rating from over 59,800 reviews

LED strip lights, such as this 16-foot strand from Govee, can add a colorful accent to your home. Many people use them to illuminate under cabinets, behind televisions or around the edges of a room, and this strip can be set to any color. It also comes with 64 preset “lighting scenes” with color-changing patterns, and it can sync up to music, flashing along to the beat.

4.5-star average rating from over 29,500 reviews

Tile Mate trackers work similarly to AirTags, but they’re compatible with both Apple and Android phones. The square tags have a hole in one corner, making it easy to attach them to a keychain, and you can use your phone to locate the tracker, even when it’s out of Bluetooth range. The battery in each tracker is designed to last for up to three years, but the one downside is that it can’t be replaced once it dies — you have to replace the whole Tile.

4.5-star average rating from over 37,000 reviews

Hygrometers, which measure humidity, are useful tools in spaces like greenhouses, wine cellars, and basements, and this app-connected model will send real-time data directly to your phone. It keeps track of both temperature and humidity levels in the space, and it can be set up to send a smartphone notification if either of the levels go out of your preferred range. The Govee app will also save your data history for up to 20 days to help monitor trends.

4.7-star average rating from over 7,600 reviews

This driveway alarm is a useful tool if you want advanced notice when someone is approaching your home. It comes with a motion sensor that you mount at the end of your driveway, as well as a plug-in receiver for your home. When the sensor detects movement, the receiver will ring, and there are 35 sounds to choose from, as well as four volume levels. The device has a maximum range of up to ½ mile, and additional sensors can be paired with the same receiver if needed, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from over 25,700 reviews

You can charge your phone or other electronic devices on the go with this compact portable charging bank. It has a lightning-style plug that will work with most iPhone models, as well as Airpods, and it carries enough power to charge most iPhones one full time. This charger is notably small than many other charging banks — the brand says it takes up the same amount of space as a tube of lipstick — and it has a flip-up cover to protect the charging plug when it’s in your pocket or bag.

4.4-star average rating from over 36,500 reviews

This Bluetooth receiver is designed to be used in your car, allowing you to stream music or take phone calls over the radio while keeping your phone free of cords. It plugs directly into a 3.5mm AUX adapter, and after you set it up, it will automatically pair with your phone over Bluetooth. The receiver has a built-in microphone for taking phone calls, and it lasts for up to 16 hours per charge, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from over 7,000 reviews

You can monitor the doneness of food on the grill with this Bluetooth meat thermometer. It comes with two probes, and the thermometer’s body is magnetic, allowing it to be mounted to most grills. It will transmit real-time temperature readings to the Govee app with a range of up to 230 feet, according to the brand, and you can set up your phone to send a notification when the food reaches the proper cooking temperature, allowing you to spend less time monitoring the grill.

4.3-star average rating from over 10,000 reviews

The Durcopow Solar Charger is useful for camping trips and other outdoor activities, as it can charge a variety of electronics. The water-resistant design has a large solar panel so it can be charged in the sun, and you can plug phones, tablets, and other devices into it to power up their batteries. The charging bank comes with a Carabiner that can be clipped to a bag, and it also has a built-in LED flashlight and SOS mode.

4.6-star average rating from over 36,400 reviews

A smart light switch, such as this top-rated model, gives you many of the same benefits as a smart light bulb, but it’s often a better choice for permanent fixtures where the bulb isn’t easily changed. Once the switch is wired into your home, you’ll be able to monitor the status of your light and turn it on/off through the Kasa app. It can be used to create an automatic schedule for the light and can be controlled through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, as well.

