Whether you’re a city commuter or mountain biking enthusiast, you can find a host of biking gear to fit your cycling needs at REI this week. Right now through August 8, REI is offering deep discounts (some items are over 50% off) on select biking gear — including bikes, shoes, clothing and more — as part of the brand’s Big Bike Sale. We combed through the items on sale and highlighted some of the best deals, all at their lowest price in at least three months. Some of the products on sale, including the ones we feature below, may be discontinued, so grab them while supplies last.

These mountain biking shoes use two straps instead of laces to secure your foot in the shoe and have reinforced toe caps for additional foot protection while you ride. They are also SPD 2-bolt compatible and can attach to 2-bolt bike pedals. Each pair of shoes weighs just under 2 pounds and has an upper — the top part of the shoe above the sole that covers your foot — made of rubber, plastic and textile and an outsole made of rubber, nylon plastic and steel. The shoes have a 4.2-star average rating from 17 reviews at REI.

These nylon pants (available in both men’s and women’s versions) have a 34-inch inseam and are waterproof and windproof even at 60 or more miles per hour, according to the brand. Their exterior has reflective detailing on the pants that REI says can help you be seen while biking at night. The pants have a 4-star average rating from 25 reviews at REI.

This odor-resistant cycling jersey (available in both women’s and men’s versions) is made of double-knit, moisture-wicking polyester and has a UPF rating of 50+ for protection from the sun, REI says. The jersey is a full zip-up and has reflective material on the lower back and sleeves for biking at night. It has a 4.7-star average rating from 11 reviews on REI.

This GPS device collects data from your bike rides and displays it on a 2.7-inch color screen that mounts to your bike. You can better navigate your route while having access to, your speed, distance of your trips, ride times and more. It also has features like a pressure-based altimeter — which can measure your altitude — included. The device also pairs with a companion app for tracking and analyzing ride data. It has a 4.4-star average rating from 450 reviews on REI.

