With the rush of holiday parties and travel behind me, I’ve been thinking about all the ways I can use January to completely refresh my day-to-day routine. That means trying out a new bedding set, using a new work tote, replacing some items in my capsule wardrobe and more. Lucky for all of us, Lands’ End is hosting a major winter White Sale, which has deals on jackets, coats, winter footwear, duvets and much more.

Below, I rounded up the best deals from the sale so far, including ones across categories. Remember to use the promo code NEWTRAILS to access all of the deals at checkout.

4.3-star average rating from 49 reviews at Lands’ End

This waffle-knit blanket, which is perfect for staying warm on your sofa or wearing during an outdoor sports game, comes in twin, full/queen and king sizes and more than five styles. It’s also machine washable.

4.3-star average rating from 2,122 reviews at Lands’ End

This down jacket is available in 12 styles and multiple sizes and fits, including regular, petite and tall as well as extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large. It has an adjustable hood and a water-resistant layer on the outside, according to the brand. It also has two front pockets, one on each side.

4.6-star average rating from 383 reviews at Lands’ End

This rugby shirt is great to wear on its own or under a large jacket during the winter. It’s available in more than 12 sizes and four fits and sizes, including extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large. It comes pre-washed to prevent shrinking, according to the brand, and it’s machine washable.

4.5-star average rating from 1,318 reviews at Lands’ End

Perfect for drying off and staying warm, this customizable bathrobe is made of comfortable terrycloth, which is absorbent and breathable. It has pockets on the sides, a tie and a shawl collar. It’s also machine washable and comes in multiple sizes, fits and styles.

4.4-star average rating from 116 reviews at Lands’ End

This mattress pad comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes and has 18-inch pockets on the sides, so it’s easy to fit around many different mattress sizes. It also has a knit base that makes it comfortable and prevents it from making sound when you move, according to the brand.

More deals from Lands’ End’s Winter White Sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events at several retailers and brands, including Lands’ End. I also write about sale events from Home Depot, Lowe’s, REI and more.

